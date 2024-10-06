Is Malik Nabers Playing Today? (Injury Update, Prop Betting Impact for Giants vs. Seahawks)
The New York Giants will be without rookie sensation Malik Nabers in Week 5 against the Seattle Seahawks, as he’s still in the league’s concussion protocol.
Nabers was injured on Thursday Night Football in Week 4 against the Dallas Cowboys on a pass in the fourth quarter.
The New York offense isn’t elite, but Daniel Jones has shown he can find Nabers – and Wan’Dale Robinson – consistently in this passing game.
Could this end up being a big game for Robinson with his counterpart out?
The SI Betting team has a couple of plays to consider for Week 5, but first, let’s examine Robinson’s numbers in the prop market.
Wan’Dale Robinson Prop Bets for Giants vs. Seahawks in NFL Week 5
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Receptions: 6.5 (Over +105/Under -135)
- Receiving Yards: 47.5 (Over -115/Under -115)
- Anytime TD: +205
Robinson is nearly impossible to ignore in the prop market after he received 14 targets and put together 11 catches for 71 yards in Week 4 against the Dallas Cowboys. So far this season, Robinson has 26 catches for 194 yards and there are two plays for him in the prop market from the SI Betting team this week:
Wan’Dale Robinson OVER 6.5 Receptions
Robinson has factored prominently in the Giants offense, providing Daniel Jones a target underneath, getting 38 targets through four games.
While Malik Nabers is set to miss this game with a concussion, Robinson should still be a primary pass catcher in this Giants offense. New York doesn’t have downfield answers, so I expect the team to shorten the game with throws short and quick to put the ball in players like Robinson’s hands to make a play.
This number is high, but with more focus on Robinson, and a potentially negative game script as a big underdog in Seattle, I like the Kentucky product to continue to inhale targets. He has at least six catches in three of four games this season. – Reed Wallach
Wan’Dale Robinson Anytime Touchdown Scorer
With Malik Nabers dealing with a concussion, I love the value we’re getting on Wan’Dale Robinson in this market after he saw a season-high 14 targets in Week 4.
The former second-round pick has 38 targets, 26 receptions, 194 receiving yards, and a score this season, receiving at least eight targets in three of his four games.
The Seahawks could not contain the Detroit Lions last week, allowing two Jared Goff passing scores and one from Amon-Ra St. Brown.
Robinson could be in line for a heavy workload in Week 5. – Peter Dewey
Robinson should be a prime target for bettors in nearly every market against Seattle.
