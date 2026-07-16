Mets vs. Phillies Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Thursday, July 16

The Philadelphia Phillies host the New York Mets in the lone MLB game on Thursday night.

The Mets mustered just four runs in a three-game sweep at the hands of the Red Sox to go into the break on a losing streak. On the flip side, the Phillies took two of three in Detroit to come home on a high note.

Philadelphia has taken two of three against the Mets in a home and road series so far this season.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Mets vs. Phillies on Thursday, July 15.

Mets vs. Phillies Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Mets +1.5 (-194)

Phillies -1.5 (+159)

Moneyline

Mets +109

Phillies -131

Total

9.5 (Over -111/Under -109)

Mets vs. Phillies Probable Pitchers

Mets: Christian Scott (2-1, 3.17 ERA)

Phillies: Aaron Nola (3-6, 5.75 ERA)

Christian Scott threw five shutout innings against the Royals in his last start. This came after allowing 9 ER in 13 IP across his previous three outings. He’s made one start against the Phillies in his career, allowing two runs on three hits (one home run) in 4.1 innings on June 27.

Aaron Nola allowed eight runs (seven earned) in 4.1 innings against the Pirates to end June. He’s since bounced back with 5 ER in 12 IP against the Royals and Tigers in his last two starts. He threw five innings of two-run ball against the Mets on June 24.

Mets vs. Phillies How to Watch

Date: Thursday, July 16

Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

Venue: Citizens Bank Park

How to Watch (TV): ESPN

Mets record: 40-57

Phillies record: 54-43

Mets vs. Phillies Best MLB Prop Bets

Phillies Best MLB Prop Bet

Kyle Schwarber to Hit a Home Run (+171)

I explained why I like Schwarber to go deep in SI Betting’s daily MLB bets bets column, Walk-Off Wagers:

Kyle Schwarber came up just short in the Home Run Derby on Tuesday night, and he’ll be swinging for the fences per usual again as the Phillies return to action tonight.

Schwarber has hit 19 of his 32 home runs at home this season, and 21 of his longballs have come against right-handed pitching. He also has five dingers in six games against the Mets this year.

Mets vs. Phillies Prediction and Pick

I also broke down this pick in Walk-Off Wagers:

The Phillies went into the break having won their last two games and three of their last four contests. They now have a long homestand after Citizens Bank Park was preparing for the All-Star festivities leading into the break.

The Phils have gone 25-21 at home this season while the Mets are just 19-29 on the road. Philadelphia has also won four of six meetings against New York this season, including two of three in Philadelphia last month.

Christian Scott has been solid for the Mets, but he rarely throws deep into games. Aaron Nola has been very up and down for the Phillies and had two strong starts before the break.

I’ll back the better team as home favorites to start the second half with a win.

Pick: Phillies -131

Unlock $100 in bonus bets — all without a promo code for DraftKings . Sign up and place a $5 bet and you will receive $200 in bonus bets no matter what.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.