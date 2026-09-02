Mets vs. Rays Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Wednesday, Sept. 2

The Tampa Bay Rays host the New York Mets in the rubber match of their three-game set on Wednesday night.

The Mets got a 3-2 win to open the series before the Rays bounced back with a 6-2 victory last night.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Mets vs. Rays on Wednesday, Sept. 2.

Mets vs. Rays Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Mets +1.5 (-143)

Rays -1.5 (+119)

Moneyline

Mets +149

Rays -181

Total

8 (Over -110/Under -110)

Mets vs. Rays Probable Pitchers

Mets: Justin Hagenman (0-1, 2.89 ERA in minors)

Rays: Griffin Jax (6-9, 3.63 ERA)

Justin Hagenman is making his season debut after suffering a fractured rib in spring training. He went 0-1 with a 4.56 ERA in 23.2 innings last season for the Mets.

Griffin Jax is also returning from injury, although he made his last start less than a month ago. He allowed a single earned run in each of his last three starts before hitting the injured list.

Mets vs. Rays How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, Sept. 2

Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

Venue: Tropicana Field

How to Watch (TV): SNY, RAYS

Mets record: 62-77

Rays record: 83-55

Mets vs. Rays Best MLB Prop Bets

Rays Best MLB Prop Bet

Junior Caminero OVER 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs (-137)

Junior Caminero is riding a 15-game hitting streak, going 21 for 59 (.356) in that span. He scored eight runs and racked up nine RBIs in those 15 games.

Caminero has gone OVER 1.5 HRR in 13 of his last 14 games, whether it be via multiple hits, scoring a run, or driving one in.

Mets vs. Rays Prediction and Pick

I broke down this pick in SI Betting’s daily MLB best bets column, Walk-Off Wagers:

The Rays are looking to close out their homestand on a high note after getting a 6-2 win over the Mets last night. They’ve won five of their last six games and seven of their last nine, with five of those seven victories coming by at least two runs.

On the other hand, the Mets have lost five of their last seven games, and all five losses were by at least two runs.

Griffin Jax gives the Rays an advantage on the mound over Justin Hagenman, and Tampa Bay has been dominant at home (47-24) all season long.

Pick: Rays -1.5 (+119)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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