Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Don't Count Out the Padres)
The American League teams have a day off which means our focus is on Game 2 of the NLDS.
The New York Mets and Los Angeles Dodgers were in the winner's of Game 1 in their respective series. Today, the Mets have a chance to take a 2-0 lead and return to New York with a chance to complete the series sweep on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the Dodgers got the job done at home against the Padres and will look to keep their homefield advantage tonight.
If you want to bet on today's baseball action, you've come to the right place. Let's dive into our best bets.
MLB Best Bets Today
- Phillies -148 vs. Mets
- Padres +122 vs. Dodgers
Mets vs. Phillies Prediction
Peter Dewey wrote in his betting preview why he likes the Phillies to bounce back as home favorites against the Mets in Game 2.
While the Mets have a “team of destiny” vibe going with all of these come-from-behind wins, this is a tough matchup for them – or at least it has been so far in 2024.
Sanchez made two starts against New York in September, leading the Phillies to wins in both games while allowing just nine hits and three earned runs across 12.0 innings of work.
Now, Severino was good against the Phillies as well, allowing just six runs across two September outings, but he’s now allowed at least three runs in his last four appearances, which could be an issue if the Mets are planning on coming from behind yet again.
Philly was dominant at home in the regular season (54-27), and it also went 18-13 straight up when Sanchez was on the bump.
I’ll take a chance on the Phillies evening this series before it shifts to New York.
Pick: Phillies -148
Padres vs. Dodgers Prediction
We're betting on both series to be all tied up at 1-1 at the conclusion of today's games. I wrote in my betting preview for the Padres vs. Dodgers why I like San Diego as the underdog in tonight's finale.
Jack Flaherty hasn't had his best stuff since being acquired by the Dodgers midseason. He had a 2.95 ERA and 3.12 FIP in 18 starts with the Detroit Tigers but has racked up an ERA of 3.58 with a 4.16 FIP in 10 starts with the Dodgers. Their rotation has been the Dodgers' biggest weak point this season and there's a chance that's what's going to let them down in Game 2.
The Padres have the offense to hang with the Dodgers in this game and if they can get some better pitching than they received in Game 1, there's no reason why they can't even up this series tonight.
I'm going to back the Padres as underdogs in this one.
Pick: Padres +122
