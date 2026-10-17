Panthers vs. Eagles Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 6

Not only are the Philadelphia Eagles sitting at 2-3 on the season with a plethora of injuries, but now their quarterback Jalen Hurts is out for at least one game with a superficial blood clot.

I bet on the Panthers earlier in the week when they were set as slight underdogs, but now that they're 3.5-point favorites with Hurts out, let's bet on player props instead.

Panthers vs. Eagles Best NFL Prop Bets

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Chuba Hubbard OVER 72.5 Rushing Yards (-111)

Tanner McKee OVER 190.5 Passing Yards (-112)

Jalen Coker Anytime Touchdown (+215)

Chuba Hubbard OVER 72.5 Rushing Yards (-111)

Chuba Hubbard is quietly having one of the best seasons among running backs this season. He has already racked up 306 yards, averaging 5.0 yards per rush, and scoring three touchdowns. he has also added 10 receptions for 84 yards through the air. The Panthers would be smart to keep feeding him the ball, so let's see if he can reach 73+ yards on Sunday.

Tanner McKee OVER 190.5 Passing Yards (-112)

In this week's edition of the Player Prop Countdown, I gave out Tanner McKee to go over his passing yards total as my No. 3-ranked prop for this week:

I think Tanner McKee is going to surprise some people on Sunday when he gets the start over Jalen Hurts. Hurts' play has been one of the downfalls of the Eagles' offense, so someone new under center may lead to good things, especially considering how well backup quarterbacks have played in their first starts across the league so far this season.

It's also worth noting that the Panthers haven't exactly been an elite defense so far this season. They rank 20th in opponent dropback EPA and 21st in opponent dropback success rate. We aren't asking much for McKee to reach 187+ yards through the air.

Jalen Coker Anytime Touchdown (+215)

Tetairoa McMillan has been getting all the shine for the Panthers this season, and for good reason, but Jalen Coker has just as many touchdowns as McMillan with two and is second on the team in both receptions (18) and receiving yards (222). That makes him worth a bet to find the end zone for the third time this season at +215.

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