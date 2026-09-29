Patriots vs. Bills Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 4
The New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills will begin their respective AFC East schedules in Week 4 of the NFL season when they face each other in an early-afternoon showdown.
The Patriots won the AFC East, and eventually the AFC, a year ago, but have stumbled out of the gate to begin the season, going 1-2 through the first three weeks. Meanwhile, the Buffalo Bills are off to a 3-0 start to the season, hoping to take the next step and make a deep run in the playoffs.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this rivalry showdown.
Patriots vs. Bills Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Patriots +6.5 (-102)
- Bills -6.5 (-118)
Moneyline
- Patriots +270
- Bills -325
Total
- OVER 48.5 (-108)
- UNDER 48.5 (-110)
Patriots vs. Bills How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, October 4
- Time: 1:00 pm ET
- Venue: Highmark Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Patriots record: 1-2
- Bills record: 3-0
Patriots vs. Bills Betting Trends
- The OVER is 7-3 in the last 10 meetings between these two teams
- Patriots are 7-3 against the spread in their last 10 games
- The UNDER is 6-4 in the Patriots' last 10 games
- Bills are 6-4 against the spread in its last 10 games
- The OVER is 7-3 in the last 10 Bills' games
Patriots vs. Bills Key Player to Watch
- Drake Maye, QB - New England Patriots
Drake Maye was the runner-up MVP a year ago, but things have not gone his way to begin the 2026 campaign. He has completed just 63.7% of passes for 585 yards, one touchdown, and six interceptions. Not only are his numbers worse than last year's, but they're far worse than his rookie numbers in 2024. He has to turn things around in a hurry.
Patriots vs. Bills Prediction and Best Bet
In the Week 4 edition of the Road to 272 Bets, I broke down why I'm taking the points with the Patriots:
It's time to buy low on the New England Patriots. I wasn't high on them coming into this season, but they're not as bad as they've shown so far this season. RBSDM.com has the Patriots ranking last in their offensive luck index. Things have not bounced their way, but I expect them to show some level of life in the coming weeks. They rank ninth in the NFL in Net Yards per Play (+0.3), and their defense ranks in the top half of the NFL in both opponent EPA per play and opponent success rate.
The Bills' defense is going to come back to haunt them at some point. They're 25th in opponent EPA per play, 27th in opponent success rate, and 19th in opponent yards per play (5.4). Even with your offense being elite, it's going to be hard to win by margin with that defense.
I'll take the points with New England.
Pick: Patriots +6.5 (-102) via BetMGM
Follow Iain on X and Instagram
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!
Use BetMGM promo code ‘SI1500’ to get up to $1,500 back in bonus bets when you register and place your first wager with BetMGM Sportsbook. Deposit at least $10, make your pick, and BetMGM will return your full stake if you lose.
In MI, NJ, PA, and WV, you can place a $10 wager and get $150 in bonus bets if you win.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.Follow iainmacbets