Patriots vs. Dolphins Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 8

The New England Patriots didn't get off to the start they were hoping for a season after representing the AFC in the Super Bowl, but they're 3-1 in their last four games and are coming off a mini BYE ahead of their Week 8 game against the Miami Dolphins.

The Dolphins got their first win of the season last week, upsetting the New York Jets. Can they pull off another upset on Sunday? You'll find my best bet for the game in this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets. In this article, we'll dive into my favorite player props.

Patriots vs. Dolphins Best NFL Prop Bets

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Rhamondre Stevenson OVER 53.9 Rush Yards (-109)

Caleb Douglas UNDER 37.5 Receiving Yards (-114)

Hunter Henry Anytime Touchdown (+160)

Rhamondre Stevenson OVER 53.9 Rush Yards (-109)

In this week's edition of the Player Prop Countdown, I ranked Rhamondre Stevenson to go over his rushing yards total as my No. 8 player prop for this week:

Rhamondre Stevenson has established himself as the primary running back in the Patriots' offense, playing 60%+ of offensive snaps in four straight weeks. He should be poised for a big performance against the Dolphins in Week 8. Not only do the Dolphins rank 28th in opponent rush success rate, but with the Patriots being big favorites, there's a chance they're up enough in the second half that they lean on their run game to drain the clock.

Caleb Douglas UNDER 37.5 Receiving Yards (-114)

Caleb Douglas is the popular name in Miami as the rookie has had three impressive performances so far this season, but I'm still not ready to buy into him based on his targets and receptions numbers. He has been targeted just three times in two of his three games, including last week when he hauled in just two receptions against the Jets. He has managed to turn those receptions into plenty of yards, but it's going to be hard for him to continue to do that if his targets don't increase.

Hunter Henry Anytime Touchdown (+160)

Hunter Henry has been Drake Maye's top target this season. He leads the Patriots in receptions (26) and receiving yards (296), while also racking up two touchdowns. He is a security blanket for Maye in the red zone, so I expect him to lean on Henry when they're in scoring position again on Sunday.

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