Patriots vs. Dolphins Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 8
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The New England Patriots' three-game win streak came to an end on Thursday Night Football last week, falling 30-24 to the Chicago Bears. They're now coming off a mini BYE to face a Miami Dolphins team that got its first win of the season last week, taking down the New York Jets 28-25.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this Week 8 showdown in the AFC East.
Patriots vs. Dolphins Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Patriots -7.5 (-105)
- Dolphins +7.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Patriots -395
- Dolphins +310
Total
- OVER 44.5 (-108)
- UNDER 44.5 (-112)
Patriots vs. Dolphins How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, November 1
- Time: 4:25 pm ET
- Venue: Hard Rock Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Patriots record: 4-3
- Dolphins record: 1-5
Patriots vs. Dolphins Betting Trends
- The Dolphins are 8-2 against the spread in the last 10 games between these two teams
- The OVER is 4-1 in the last five meetings between these two teams
- Patriots are 4-3 against the spread this season
- The OVER is 4-3 in Patriots games this season
- Dolphins are 2-4 against the spread this season
Patriots vs. Dolphins Injury Reports
Patriots Injury Report
- Karon Prunty, CB - Questionable
- Ben Brown, C - Questionable
- Channing Canada, CB - Questionable
- Carlton Davis III, CB - Questionable
- Alijah Vera-Tucker, G - IR
Dolphins Injury Report
- Reese Taylor, CB - Questionable
- Willie Gay Jr., CB - Questionable
- Robert Beal Jr., DE - Questionable
- Jaylen Wright, RB - Questionable
- De'Von Achane, RB - IR
Patriots vs. Dolphins Key Player to Watch
- Drake Maye, QB - New England Patriots
Drake Maye had a rough start to the season, but he's quietly been fantastic the past few weeks. He has now completed for 65.9% of passes for 1,7845 yards and 13 touchdowns. He enters this week ranking sixth in adjusted EPA per play and fifth in completion percentage over expected. If he brings his best stuff on Sunday, the Dolphins have no chance.
Patriots vs. Dolphins Prediction and Best Bet
In the Week 8 edition of the Road to 272 Bets, I made the case for laying the points on New England:
I was in on the Dolphins last week, but that was a one-week venture. I'll take my winnings and go home by betting against them a week later. Miami can cover as an underdog against fellow bad teams, but they don't have the skill or talent to hang with playoff-caliber teams, which the Patriots certainly are.
Drake Maye and the Patriots' passing offense have been better than people are giving them credit for. They rank fifth in the league in dropback EPA and second in dropback success rate. That's good enough to torch a bad Dolphins defense.
Pick: Patriots -7.5 (-105) via DraftKings
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Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.Follow iainmacbets