Patriots vs. Dolphins Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 8

The New England Patriots' three-game win streak came to an end on Thursday Night Football last week, falling 30-24 to the Chicago Bears. They're now coming off a mini BYE to face a Miami Dolphins team that got its first win of the season last week, taking down the New York Jets 28-25.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this Week 8 showdown in the AFC East.

Patriots vs. Dolphins Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Patriots -7.5 (-105)

Dolphins +7.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Patriots -395

Dolphins +310

Total

OVER 44.5 (-108)

UNDER 44.5 (-112)

Patriots vs. Dolphins How to Watch

Date: Sunday, November 1

Time: 4:25 pm ET

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium

How to Watch (TV): CBS

Patriots record: 4-3

Dolphins record: 1-5

Patriots vs. Dolphins Betting Trends

The Dolphins are 8-2 against the spread in the last 10 games between these two teams

The OVER is 4-1 in the last five meetings between these two teams

Patriots are 4-3 against the spread this season

The OVER is 4-3 in Patriots games this season

Dolphins are 2-4 against the spread this season

Patriots vs. Dolphins Injury Reports

Patriots Injury Report

Karon Prunty, CB - Questionable

Ben Brown, C - Questionable

Channing Canada, CB - Questionable

Carlton Davis III, CB - Questionable

Alijah Vera-Tucker, G - IR

Dolphins Injury Report

Reese Taylor, CB - Questionable

Willie Gay Jr., CB - Questionable

Robert Beal Jr., DE - Questionable

Jaylen Wright, RB - Questionable

De'Von Achane, RB - IR

Patriots vs. Dolphins Key Player to Watch

Drake Maye, QB - New England Patriots

Drake Maye had a rough start to the season, but he's quietly been fantastic the past few weeks. He has now completed for 65.9% of passes for 1,7845 yards and 13 touchdowns. He enters this week ranking sixth in adjusted EPA per play and fifth in completion percentage over expected. If he brings his best stuff on Sunday, the Dolphins have no chance.

Patriots vs. Dolphins Prediction and Best Bet

In the Week 8 edition of the Road to 272 Bets, I made the case for laying the points on New England:

I was in on the Dolphins last week, but that was a one-week venture. I'll take my winnings and go home by betting against them a week later. Miami can cover as an underdog against fellow bad teams, but they don't have the skill or talent to hang with playoff-caliber teams, which the Patriots certainly are.

Drake Maye and the Patriots' passing offense have been better than people are giving them credit for. They rank fifth in the league in dropback EPA and second in dropback success rate. That's good enough to torch a bad Dolphins defense.

Pick: Patriots -7.5 (-105) via DraftKings

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