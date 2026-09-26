Patriots vs. Jaguars Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 3

The New England Patriots and Jacksonville Jaguars are set to face off in a fascinating duel between two teams looking to return to the AFC Playoffs, but have already suffered a loss early in the 2026 season.

You can find my best bet for the game in this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets. In this article, I'm going to break down three of my favorite player props for this game. Let's dive into them.

Patriots vs. Jaguars Best NFL Prop Bets

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Drake Maye OVER 222.5 Pass Yards (-113)

Brian Thomas Jr. 40+ Receiving Yards (+100)

Bhayshul Tuten Anytime Touchdown (+140)

Drake Maye OVER 222.5 Pass Yards (-113)

I ranked Drake Maye going over his passing yards total as my No. 6 prop in the Week 3 edition of the Player Prop Countdown:

The Jaguars' secondary has struggled against the likes of Deshaun Watson and Bo Nix, which could mean big things for Drake Maye. The Jaguars are 22nd in opponent dropback success rate and 31st in opponent yards per pass attempt, giving up 8.9 yards per throw.

It's time to buy low on Maye after he struggled in his first two starts.

Brian Thomas Jr. 40+ Receiving Yards (+100)

Parker Washington is the clear No. 1 receiver in Jacksonville, but with Christian Gonzalez covering him, it's time for Brian Thomas Jr. to step up and look like the receiver he was in his rookie season. He has had a rough start to the season, but that has created a solid buy-low opportunity on Thomas in the betting market.

Bhayshul Tuten Anytime Touchdown (+140)

I'm not going to get too cute or fancy with my touchdown scorer in this game. It's clear that Bhayshul Tuten is treated as the primary running back on this team. He has 16 more carries than any other running back, and he's been effective as well, averaging 4.7 yards per rush. If the Jaguars score a rushing touchdown, there's a great chance it'll be Tuten who does it.

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