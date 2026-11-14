Patriots vs. Lions Score Prediction for NFL Week 10 (Detroit’s Offense May Be Too Much for New England)

Sunday's action in Week 10 of the NFL season begins in Munich as the New England Patriots and Drake Maye take on the Detroit Lions and Jared Goff.

Both of these teams have playoff expectations in the 2026 season, but New England is coming off a rough loss at home against the Green Bay Packers in Week 9.

The Pats are 5-4 through their first nine games this season and far off their pace from last year when they made the Super Bowl.

Meanwhile, the Lions survived a shaky offensive showing to beat the Miami Dolphins and improve to 6-2 this season.

Detroit is in a great spot to make the playoffs in a loaded NFC North, as it doesn't have a tough schedule the rest of the way. However, this game against the Patriots is one of the tougher ones still remaining, and New England is set as just a 2.5-point underdog in this matchup.

Injuries to A.J. Brown (questionable) and Romeo Doubs have decimated the Patriots' receiving corps, which may make it tough for them to keep up against this Lions offense. Detroit is one of the highest-scoring teams in the league this season and has several weapons on the outside, such as Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, Sam LaPorta, and, of course, MVP candidate Jahmyr Gibbs at running back.

Still, Detroit has a lot of work to do with all four teams in the NFC North over .500 through the first nine weeks. This is the final international game on a Sunday morning in the 2026 season, and there have been some awesome matchups overseas. Will this be another?

All season long, the SI Betting team has been predicting the final score of every NFL game, and this overseas international matchup is no different.

These score predictions are one way for us to help bettors with their spread, moneyline, and total bets, and we'd love to hit a few exact scores along the way. Here's a breakdown of the Patriots vs. Lions matchup in Munich on Sunday morning.

Patriots vs. Lions Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Patriots +2.5 (+100)

Lions -2.5 (-120)

Moneyline

Patriots: +124

Lions: -148

Total

51.5 (Over +100/Under -120)

The Patriots were actually favored in the lookahead line for this game, but that changed quickly after their loss to Green Bay. Detroit is now a 2.5-point favorite, which is where it opened up on Sunday night . It’s possible this line could move even further towards Detroit by kickoff on Sunday.

Patriots vs. Lions Score Prediction

Earlier this week, SI Betting’s Iain MacMillan shared his favorite bet for every game in his Road to 272 column . He’s targeting the Patriots as an upset target in Week 10:

I'm going to take a chance and bet on the Patriots to win as outright underdogs in a great buy-low, sell-high spot. New England is much better than it looked in Week 9 against the Packers, and the Lions still have plenty of issues that give me pause when it comes to betting on them as favorites.

The Lions' defense has a laundry list of injuries, and their metrics as a whole place them as one of the worst defenses in the entire league, ranking 30th in opponent EPA per play, 19th in opponent success rate, and 21st in opponent yards per play (5.4). Drake Maye has shown a history of torching bad secondaries, and you might be surprised to find out he comes into this game ranking fifth amongst all quarterbacks in adjusted EPA per play and second in completion percentage over expected.

The Patriots should be able to rack up points, and as long as their defense can keep the Lions' offense in check, they'll be live to win this game.

While I respect MacMillan going for the upset, I can’t bet on this banged-up New England team after the week it just had.

The Patriots lack any real playmakers on the outside with Brown banged up, and they’ve fallen to 23rd in the NFL in EPA/Play on defense. The Lions beat the same Packers team that destroyed New England in Week 9, and Detroit has one of the better passing attacks in the league, ranking fourth in EPA/Pass and sixth in EPA/Play on offense overall.

New England has won the games it is supposed to this season, yet it can’t seem to play to the level of other playoff teams (outside of an upset win over Buffalo) this season.

I’m comfortable laying the points with Detroit, even if this ends up being a shootout.

Final Score Prediction: Lions 30, Patriots 24

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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