Rams vs. Commanders Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 9

The Los Angeles Rams have strung together two straight wins to get back to 4-4 on the season. They can build on that in Week 9 when they take on the Washington Commanders, who are still alive in the NFC East at 2-4-1.

You can find my best bet for this game in this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets. In this article, I'm going to give you three of my favorite player props for this NFC duel. Let's dive into them.

Rams vs. Commanders Best NFL Prop Bets

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Jayden Daniels OVER 0.5 Interceptions (+124)

Kyren Williams OVER 57.5 Rush Yards (-109)

Tyler Higbee Anytime Touchdown (+270)

Jayden Daniels OVER 0.5 Interceptions (+124)

Jayden Daniels to throw an interception is my No. 6-ranked bet in this week's Player Prop Countdown:

Jayden Daniels' passing number haven't been impressive this season. In fact, he has a bad throw percentage of 17.6%, which is the fifth-highest rate amongst all quarterbacks this season. He now has to face a Rams' defense that has done a great job of forcing interceptions this season, averaging 0.9 per game. I'm surprised we can bet on this at +124 odds.

Kyren Williams OVER 57.5 Rush Yards (-109)

My favorite prop for this week is for Kyren Williams to go over his rushing yards total:

The Rams are at their best when they run the football early and often, which is the strategy they've gone with their past two games after getting off to a 2-4 start to the season, and it's worked out well for them. Kyren Williams has had 16 carries in each of their past two games, which included a game where he averaged 6.2 yards per rush against the Raiders. He now gets to face a Commanders' defense that ranks 31st in opponent rush success rate. His rushing yards total is too low in a game where he should play a feature role in the Rams' offense.

Tyler Higbee Anytime Touchdown (+270)

Tyler Higbee has been an important part of the Rams’ offense so far this season, coming into this week’s game third on the team in receiving yards at 274, and fourth in both targets and receptions. He now gets to face a Commanders team that has struggled to defend tight ends in the red zone. Washington has allowed eight touchdowns to opposing tight ends, the second-most amongst all teams. They have also given up 524 receiving yards to the position, the fourth most in the league. All of that could lead to Higbee having a big day and scoring his second touchdown of the 2026 campaign.

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