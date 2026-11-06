Rams vs. Commanders Score Prediction for NFL Week 9 (Can LA Cover on Road?)

The Los Angeles Rams are looking to continue their turnaround when they visit the Washington Commanders on Sunday afternoon.

After getting upset by the Cardinals, the Rams have bounced back with double-digit victories against the Raiders and Chargers. They’re back up to .500 on the season, and have a chance to eclipse the .500 mark for the first time this year on Sunday.

Washington is also coming off a rather commanding win, beating the Eagles 27-10 on Monday Night football. The Commanders are still just 2-4-1 on the season, but 2-1-1 at home.

Using the latest odds and analysis, here’s where I’m leaning for this Week 9 matchup with a final score prediction.

Rams vs. Commanders Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Rams -5.5 (-118)

Commanders +5.5 (-102)

Moneyline

Rams: -238

Commanders: +195

Total

47.5 (Over -112/Under -108)

Line Movement: The spread hasn’t moved since the odds opened for this game, but the total has decreased from 48.5 to 47.5 in this matchup.

Rams vs. Commanders Final Score Prediction

SI Betting’s Iain MacMillan broke down this game in his Road to 272 Bets column, in which he picks each game every week:

The Rams are a better team than they get credit for, and they're better than their early-season record. There is no denying that they're dealing with a plethora of injuries, but the Rams are still a top-10 team in almost every area.

The Rams are at their best when they're able to establish the run to help open up the passing game. Now they get to face a Commanders team that's 31st in opponent rush success rate.

The Commanders are dealing with injuries of their own, and I have doubts about Jayden Daniels' ability to carry his team to a win without any big-time weapons to lean on.

I'll lay the points on Los Angeles.

Pick: Rams -5.5 (-109) via Caesars

If you’re giving me the Rams as less than six-point favorites against the Commanders, I’m taking them every day of the week. Los Angeles has found its form in the last two weeks, and Washington’s home record doesn’t scare me.

The Rams should be able to use their passing game to get an early lead, and then run the Commanders’ defense into the ground the rest of the contest.

Final Score Prediction: Rams 27, Commanders 17

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