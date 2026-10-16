Ravens vs. Browns Score Prediction for NFL Week 6 (Can Baltimore Cover in Cleveland?)

The Cleveland Browns host the Baltimore Ravens in an AFC North showdown on Sunday afternoon.

The Browns saw their three-game winning streak come to an end with a 17-12 road loss to the Jets last week.

On the other hand, the Ravens have now won three games in a row after losing 24-17 to the Saints in their home opener. They may also be getting Lamar Jackson back for this one.

Baltimore has won three straight games against the Browns, including 41-17 at home and 23-16 in Cleveland last year.

Using the latest odds and analysis, here’s where I’m leaning for this Week 6 matchup with a final score prediction.

Ravens vs. Browns Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Ravens -5.5 (-105)

Browns +5.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Ravens: -258

Browns: +210

Total

42.5 (Over -118/Under -102)

Line Movement: The spread has moved a few points since the odds opened for this game, perhaps due to the Lamar Jackson injury news . The Ravens are now -5.5 after opening at -3.5, and the total has gone up two points from 40.5 to 42.5 as well.

Ravens vs. Browns Final Score Prediction

SI Betting’s Iain MacMillan broke down this game in his Road to 272 Bets column, in which he picks each game every week:

There's a chance that Lamar Jackson will return for the Ravens this week, and if he does, we're going to have a great number on Baltimore at -4.5. If he doesn't return, I'm not too concerned, as Tyler Huntley proved on Monday night that he's more than a capable backup.

Not enough people have realized how good the Ravens have played this season, ranking second in offensive success rate and eighth in opponent success rate. They are one of just four teams that rank in the top 10 in both metrics, alongside the 49ers, Rams, and Bears.

I feel good backing them at -4.5 to win and cover against a Browns team.

Pick: Ravens -4.5 (-107) via BetRivers

I completely agree with MacMillan here. The luck had to run out eventually for the Browns, and we saw that last week against the Jets.

Meanwhile, the Ravens are starting to turn their fortunes around. I have no issue laying -5.5 with Jackson likely, although -6 may be as high as I would go, even if the starting quarterback is back.

Final Score Prediction: Ravens 24, Browns 17

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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