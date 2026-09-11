Ravens vs. Colts Score Prediction for NFL Week 1 (Can Baltimore Win Jesse Minter's Debut?)

The Indianapolis Colts welcome in the Baltimore Ravens for a Week 1 matchup on Sunday afternoon.

Both of these teams are hoping to put last year’s subpar seasons behind them, as they both missed the playoffs.

Baltimore was ravaged by injuries, causing the Ravens to finish under .500 for the first time since 2021. Meanwhile, the Colts faded in the second half after a terrific start to the season.

This season, the SI Betting team is sharing a final score prediction for every game as a fun way to help bettors decide on spread and total bets.

Using the latest odds and analysis, here’s where I’m leaning for this Week 1 matchup.

Ravens vs. Colts Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Ravens -3.5 (-105)

Colts +3.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Ravens: -175

Colts: +145

Total

47.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

Line Movement: The spread hasn’t moved since the odds opened for this one, at least at DraftKings. However, the total has come down a point from 48.5 to 47.5, with the over now being at -115 after the under 48.5 was at that same price.

Can the Ravens cover as road favorites in Denver?

Ravens vs. Colts Final Score Prediction

SI Betting’s Iain MacMillan broke down this game in his Road to 272 Bets column, in which he picks each game every week:

All offseason, I've been talking about how I'm surprised the betting market is extremely on the Baltimore Ravens this season. They have the best odds to make the playoffs among all 32 teams, despite firing their longtime head coach in the offseason and coming off a year where Lamar Jackson looked far worse than his usual self. I can recognize he was battling injuries, but a 63.6% completion percentage and only 196.1 passing yards per game, while having his rushing yards per game cut in half from a year ago, is concerning to me. Derrick Henry also isn't getting any younger, and the interior of their offensive line is a huge question mark heading into this season.

Then there are the Colts, who have Daniel Jones returning as their quarterback after suffering an injury last year, and they lost Michael Pittman Jr. to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

I think we're going to see both offenses struggle in this one. I also think we'll see an improved Ravens defense under Jesse Minter.

I'll bet the UNDER.

Pick: UNDER 48.5 (-115)

I agree with MacMillan on the UNDER here, but I am a bit higher on Baltimore than he seems to be. While age is a factor, Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry are still a formidable duo.

This could be a quicker-moving game as both Henry and Colts running back Jonathan Taylor should each see a lot of carries to open the season.

I see the Ravens clawing out a road win in Jesse Minter’s coaching debut, but they get hooked by the -3.5 spread.

Final Score Prediction: Ravens 23, Colts 20

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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