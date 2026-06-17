Rays vs. Dodgers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Wednesday, June 17

Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Dodgers are a win away from sweeping the Tampa Bay Rays this week, and they’re favored to do so on Wednesday afternoon.

Tampa Bay has struggled a bit on the road (17-20) this season, and it has dropped back-to-back games by one run against the NL West-leading Dodgers.

On Wednesday, lefty Shane McClanahan is on the mound for Tampa Bay against Ohtani, who has a 1.06 ERA in 11 starts in 2026.

The two-way star had maybe his worst outing of the season in his last start, but the Dodgers still have a winning record when he takes the mound in 2026.

Can L.A. complete the sweep and move to 13 games over .500 at home?

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for this showdown between two teams with playoff expectations in 2026.

Rays vs. Dodgers Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Rays +1.5 (-143)

Dodgers -1.5 (+119)

Moneyline

Rays: +152

Dodgers: -185

Total

7 (Over -121/Under +100)

Rays vs. Dodgers Probable Pitchers

Tampa Bay: Shane McClanahan (6-4, 3.23 ERA)

Los Angeles: Shohei Ohtani (6-2, 1.06 ERA)

Mets vs. Reds How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, June 17

Time: 3:10 p.m. EST

Venue: Dodger Stadium

How to Watch (TV): Rays.TV, Sportsnet Los Angeles

Rays record: 41-29

Dodgers record: 47-27

Rays vs. Dodgers Best MLB Prop Bets

Rays Best MLB Prop Bet

Shane McClanahan OVER 2.5 Earned Runs Allowed (+105)

Over his last five starts, McClanahan has seen his ERA go from 2.27 to 3.23, allowing exactly four runs in three of those outings.

Now, he’s taking on a vaunted Los Angeles offense that is No. 1 in the league in Weighted Runs Created Plus (wRC+), No. 1 in OPS, No. 1 in batting average and No. 2 in runs scored.

While McClanahan has been solid this year, his expected ERA has dipped to 3.71 (62nd percentile). I think it’s extremely possible he allows three or more runs, especially if he works into the sixth inning on Wednesday.

Rays vs. Dodgers Prediction and Pick

In today’s MLB Best Bets column for SI Betting , I broke down why the Dodgers can pull off the sweep at home:

The Los Angeles Dodgers have not been as dominant as you’d expect with Shohei Ohtani on the mound this season, going 6-5 in his 11 starts even though he has a shocking 1.06 ERA.

Ohtani ranks in the 93rd percentile in expected ERA, the 93rd percentile in expected BAA, the 87th percentile in whiff percentage and the 92nd percentile in barrel percentage.

He’s allowed three or fewer earned runs in all of his starts this season, including nine starts with one or fewer earned runs allowed. So, I don’t mind taking a shot on the Dodgers to pull off the sweep on Wednesday after back-to-back one-run wins over Tampa Bay.

Shane McClanahan has been solid for the Rays this season, leading them to an 8-5 record in 13 starts while posting a 3.23 ERA.

However, he’s struggled a bit as of late, allowing exactly four runs in three of his last five outings and his expected ERA has dipped to 3.71 (62nd percentile).

The Rays also have a much worse offense than Los Angeles, ranking 16th in wRC+ while the Dodgers are No. 1 in the league.

I trust Ohtani a little more in this matchup, and it’s worth noting that the Rays are three games under .500 on the road in 2026 while the Dodgers are 24-12 straight up at home.

Pick: Dodgers Moneyline (-185 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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