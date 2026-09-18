Saints vs. Ravens Score Prediction for NFL Week 2 (Expect High-Scoring Affair in Baltimore)

Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens have jumped into second in the odds to win the Super Bowl after a commanding Week 1 win over the Indianapolis Colts.

Now, they have a home game against the New Orleans Saints and Tyler Shough in Week 2, where oddsmakers have Baltimore set as more than a touchdown favorite.

Shough (410 passing yards in Week 1) led an insane backdoor cover in overtime against the Detroit Lions in Week 1, and he was a 2-point conversion away from getting his team an upset win.

The Saints are 5-5 all time with Shough as their starter, but they’re facing an uphill battle against a Ravens offense that scored 41 points in Week 1 and looked as dominant as ever on the ground with Derrick Henry scoring three times and rushing for 144 yards.

He may be able to duplicate that showing against a Saints defense that gave up 156 rushing yards to Jahmyr Gibbs in Week 1.

All season long, the SI Betting team plans to use the latest odds and our game analysis to predict the final score of every game, helping bettors decide on their spread, total and moneyline picks in the process.

Here’s a look at my prediction for Sunday’s matchup with the Ravens heavily favored to start 2-0.

Saints vs. Ravens Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Saints +8.5 (-110)

Ravens -8.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Saints: +320

Ravens: -410

Total

46.5 (Over -118/Under -102)

This matchup features one of the bigger spreads in Week 2, as the Ravens blew out Indy in Week 1 and are now second in the odds to win the Super Bowl. Still, it’s worth noting that New Orleans was a seven-point dog in Week 1 and covered – and nearly won – in overtime against the Lions.

This total is heavily juiced to the OVER after both teams combined for more than 60 points in Week 1.

Saints vs. Ravens Score Prediction

Earlier in the week, SI Betting’s senior editor Iain MacMillan shared his favorite bet for this game in his Road to 272 column , and he’s taking the Saints to cover on the road:

The Ravens looked impressive in Week 1 against the Colts, but how much of that was them being back to their 2024 form (complementary), and how much of it was Indianapolis also returning to their 2024 form (derogatory)? One thing we can say for certain is that their already thin wide receiver room has taken a significant hit already. Rookie Ja'Kobi Lane is out for several weeks with a fractured wrist, and Zay Flowers is questionable for this game with a hamstring injury. That's going to hurt their ability to score this week.

The Saints put up a valiant fight against a really good Lions team in Week 1, and I think as the season goes on, head coach Kellen Moore is going to get more recognition for how good a job he has done in New Orleans.

Can the Saints win? Maybe not, but I'm going to back New Orleans getting 8.5 points.

I agree with MacMillan’s pick here – especially if the Ravens end up being short-handed on offense. Baltimore allowed 23 points in Week 1 to Indianapolis, and the Saints showed in their loss to Detroit that they have a passing offense capable of hanging around in games. This is a pretty big spread, and Tyler Shough already led the Saints to a backdoor cover in Week 1.

In our betting preview for this game , I explained why I think the OVER is worth a look after how these two offenses opened the season:

The Ravens combined for 64 points with the Colts in their season opener, and the Saints were right behind them with 61 points in an overtime loss to Detroit.

Shough ended up throwing for 400 yards in the loss, and he’s proven that he can bring this team back into games for a potential backdoor cover (like he did in Week 1) with his arm.

The Ravens’ defense has been leaky in recent years, and it may take Jesse Minter more than a few weeks to get that in check. I’m buying both of these offenses – especially this new-look Baltimore attack – in Week 2.

Final Score Prediction: Ravens 30, Saints 23

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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