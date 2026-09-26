Seahawks vs. Commanders Score Prediction for NFL Week 3 (Can Seattle Cover Big Spread On Road?)

The Washington Commanders begin life without Jayden Daniels (again) with a home matchup against the reigning Super Bowl champions on Sunday afternoon.

The Seahawks clawed out a 13-10 win over the Patriots to open the season, then flew past the Cardinals in Arizona by a final score of 31-7. All of that was largely with Drew Lock under center, but Sam Darnold is hoping to return this week.

Meanwhile, the Commanders kept it close in Philadelphia in Week 1, falling 24-22, but got blown out in Dallas by a final score of 37-20.

Washington is now a big underdog in its home opener.

This season, the SI Betting team is sharing a final score prediction for every game as a fun way to help bettors decide on spread and total bets.

Using the latest odds and analysis, here’s where I’m leaning for this Week 3 matchup.

Seahawks vs. Commanders Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Seahawks -7.5 (-108)

Commanders +7.5 (-112)

Moneyline

Seahawks: -375

Commanders: +295

Total

40.5 (Over -102/Under -118)

Line Movement: The spread has moved quite a bit since the odds opened for this matchup. The Seahawks were -5.5 to begin the week and are now -7.5. That’s some huge movement, with the total dropping a point as well.

Seahawks vs. Commanders Final Score Prediction

SI Betting’s Iain MacMillan broke down this game in his Road to 272 Bets column, in which he picks each game every week:

I don't know how or why, but all the Seattle Seahawks do is win games. They're the defending Super Bowl champions and are 2-0 to begin the 2026 season, yet the betting market continues to refuse to give them the level of respect they deserve. They dominate inferior opponents, and their defense is the best in the NFL. Even having Drew Lock as their quarterback didn't slow them down in Week 2.

Meanwhile, the Commanders are already a struggling team, but now Jayden Daniels is out, and Marcus Mariota will be starting. Having to face the Seattle defense is a nightmare situation for any backup quarterback to face.

Through the first two weeks, the Seahawks are second in the NFL in Net Yards per Play (+2.0), while the Commanders are 29th (-1.0). This bet is a no-brainer with the spread set at under a touchdown.

Pick: Seahawks -6.5 (-107) via Caesars

The spread has moved an important point since MacMillan wrote his column earlier this week, but I still think the Seahawks can cover on the road.

Seattle’s defense has flexed its muscles over two weeks, allowing a total of 17 points. The Seahawks should have no problem limiting Marcus Mariota and the Commanders, even with the game being in Washington.

After easily covering as -4.5 favorites in Arizona, I could see a similar scoreline to last week’s 31-7 victory.

Final Score Prediction: Seahawks 27, Commanders 13

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