Seahawks vs. Patriots Odds for Super Bowl 60: Tracking the Line Movement This Week

Super Bowl 60 between the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots is 10 days away, making this a perfect time to take a fresh look at the odds for this matchup.

Seattle is the favorite to win the Super Bowl, as all of the major sportsbooks have pegged Sam Darnold and company as the better team. Seattle opened as a 3.5-point favorite in this matchup after winning the NFC title game, but the spread has since shifted.

That's not the only odds movement that we've seen, as the total has also moved by a point in the lead up to this matchup.

So far, there has been a lot of betting on Seattle for Super Bowl 60, with sharps hammering the under (and likely driving the total down) for this game.

Early Super Bowl LX betting action at South Point from Vegas oddsmaker @andrewssports:



"Mostly Seattle, but nothing outrageous. Sharp play on the under." — Ben Fawkes (@BFawkes22) January 29, 2026

So, are Drake Maye and the Patriots not getting enough love in the latest odds? Some major bets have come in on the Pats, as Mattress Mack took the AFC Championship Game winner to win the Super Bowl last week and another bettor placed $1.1 million on New England to pull off an upset.

Here's a look at the latest odds for this game, including how things have moved over the last four days in the lead up to Super Bowl 60.

Seahawks vs. Patriots Odds, Spread and Total

Spread

Seahawks -4.5 (-115)

Patriots +4.5 (-105)

The spread has moved a full point in favor of Seattle, which makes sense since the Seahawks have been favored to win the Super Bowl since the start of the playoffs. Seattle has the best against the spread record in the NFL this season and has covered in both of its playoff appearances.

DraftKings is reporting that 70 percent of the spread bets so far for Super Bowl 60 have come in on the Seahawks to cover.

Moneyline

Seahawks: -230

Patriots: +190

The moneyline odds for this game have jumped around at DraftKings, with the Seahawks getting as high as -238 at one point. However, some big action across the betting landscape on the Patriots could continue to bring this down. As of Thursday afternoon, 55 percent of the moneyline bets in this game are on the Patriots at DK.

Total

45.5 (Over -112/Under -108)

After starting the week at 46.5, the total has come down to 45.5 at most sportsbooks with a few 46s mixed in. DraftKings has the total down at 45.5 even though 57 percent of the bets have come on the OVER. The sharp money on the UNDER early in the week has clearly driven this number down.

