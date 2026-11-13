Texans vs. Browns Score Prediction for NFL Week 10 (Can Houston Cover as Road Favorite?)

The Houston Texans are looking to turn the corner when they visit the Cleveland Browns on Sunday afternoon.

Houston started the season 0-4, but has since won three of its last four games. The Texans’ lone loss in that stretch was a bad one, though, losing as -10.5 home favorites against the Giants.

On the other hand, Cleveland started the year 3-1, then won two of three, but has dropped its last two contests.

Using the latest odds and analysis, here’s where I’m leaning for this Week 10 matchup with a final score prediction.

Texans vs. Browns Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Texans -4.5 (-110)

Browns +4.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Texans: -225

Browns: +185

Total

39.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

Line Movement: The line hasn’t moved since the odds opened for this game, but the total has gone up a point from 38.5 to 39.5.

Texans vs. Browns Final Score Prediction

SI Betting’s Iain MacMillan broke down this game in his Road to 272 Bets column, in which he picks each game every week:

I'm going to continue to buy-in on the Houston Texans. For the past few years, they have succeeded with an elite defense and an average-at-best offense. This year, their defense has been lackluster, but if they begin to hit their stride, they're going to all of a sudden become a dangerous team to face because their offense has been playing at a high level for the past number of weeks.

Ahead of Week 10, the Texans now rank eighth in the league in EPA per play, something that has been unheard of since C.J. Stroud's rookie year. Speaking of Stroud, he has been the driving force behind the Texans' offensive success. Since Week 4, he ranks second in the league in adjusted EPA per play and sixth in completion percentage over expected. Last week against the Chargers, he proved that he didn't need to rely solely on throwing the ball to Nico Collins either, spreading his targets across the entire Texans' receiving corps.

Meanwhile, the Browns are seemingly making the decision to go back to Deshaun Watson at quarterback after Shedeur Sanders put up a strong performance in their Week 9 overtime loss to the Saints. To me, that brings down their rating ahead of this week.

I'll lay the points with the Texans on the road.

Pick: Texans -4 (-109) via Caesars





I completely agree with MacMillan in this game. Houston is much better than it showed early in the season, and the Texans do appear to be turning a corner as of late.

The Browns have made a few questionable decisions, and I think they’ve already played their best football of the season.

Final Score Prediction: Texans 24, Browns 17

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