Titans vs. Colts Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 6

The Tennessee Titans are still looking for their first win of the 2026 NFL season, and they're once again set as significant underdogs in Week 6 when they take on the Indianapolis Colts in an AFC South showdown.

The Colts are sitting at 2-3 and need a win this week to get back in the mix in the division.

You can find my best bet for this game in this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets. In this article, you'll find my best player props. Let's dive into them.

Titans vs. Colts Best NFL Prop Bets

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Tony Pollard OVER 53.5 Rush Yards (-114)

Jonathan Taylor UNDER 89.5 Rush Yards (-112)

Carnell Tate Anytime Touchdown (+290)

Tony Pollard OVER 53.5 Rush Yards (-114)

In this week's edition of the Player Prop Countdown, I ranked Tony Pollard to go over his rushing yards total as my No. 8 prop for Week 6:

The Colts' run defense has been the worst in the NFL this season, and it's not even close. They rank last in opponent rush EPA and 31st in opponent rush success rate, while also giving up 5.0 yards per carry. That means the Titans would be smart to hand the ball to Tony Pollard early and often in this game. He has reached 52 yards in three of the Titans' five games so far this season.

Jonathan Taylor UNDER 89.5 Rush Yards (-112)

It's become increasingly obvious to any opponent that the Colts face that the key to beating them is stacking the box and stopping Jonathan Taylor from beating them himself. The Titans will try to do exactly that, and their 10th-ranked opponent rush success rate makes me think they can.

Carnell Tate Anytime Touchdown (+290)

Carnell Tate is quietly having a fantastic rookie season. He has caught 23 passes for 274 yards. He has yet to score a touchdown, but if he keeps producing at that level, it's only a matter of time before he scores his first NFL touchdown. At +290 odds, I think he's a great bet to do exactly that on Sunday.

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