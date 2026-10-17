Titans vs. Colts Score Prediction for NFL Week 6 (Can Titans Cover in AFC South Showdown?)

Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season features an interesting AFC South matchup on Sunday, as Daniel Jones and the Indianapolis Colts look to get back to .500 against the winless Tennessee Titans.

After an 0-5 start this season, the Titans are now 3-19 in the Cam Ward era and have not looked like a competent offense. Tennessee is a massive long shot to make the playoffs, but this is a potential spot for it to get a win against a Colts defense that was picked apart by the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 5.

Indy is on the outside looking in of the playoff picture in the AFC, and the magic that it had before Jones was injured last season appears to be long gone.

Oddsmakers have set the Colts as seven-point favorites at home in Week 6, making this one of the larger spreads of the week. Does Indy have enough firepower to win and cover against a division opponent?

All season long, the SI Betting team is predicting the final score of every NFL game – a fun way to help bettors decide on their spread, moneyline and total bets. And, there’s a small chance that we’ll hit an exact score in the process!

This AFC South matchup has major implications for the Colts and their playoff hopes, so let’s dive right into the odds and my score prediction for Sunday’s game.

Titans vs. Colts Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Titans +7 (-115)

Colts -7 (-105)

Moneyline

Titans: +260

Colts: -325

Total

44.5 (Over -102/Under -118)

This line has not moved much since opening , though it does appear that the total could close at 44 or 43.5 based on the latest odds. The Colts are heavily favored to win this game and send the Titans to 0-6 in 2026.

Titans vs. Colts Score Prediction

SI Betting’s Iain MacMillan has taken on the challenge of betting on every NFL game this season in his Road to 272 column . Earlier this week, he explained why he’s betting on Tennessee to win outright:

You might be surprised to find out how many metrics these two teams rank similarly in, even some that the Titans outrank the Colts in, like net yards per play, which has the Titans at -0.7 and the Colts second-last in the NFL at -1.6.

Another interesting metric for this game is that the Titans have the second-highest run frequency in neutral game states, meaning on early downs in the middle of the game when they still have a more than 20% win probability, Tennessee loves to run the football. That could be an area they exploit in this game, as the Colts rank dead last in the NFL in opponent rush EPA and 30th in opponent run success rate.

Meanwhile, the Titans rank 16th and 11th in those two run defense categories, which will go a long way in slowing down Jonathan Taylor, which is the key to beating this Colts team.

Even though Ward and the Titans have been downright awful on offense, ranking dead last in yards per play, 31st in EPA/Play and 26th in success rate during their 0-5 start, the Indy defense has been almost as bad.

The Colts are allowing the third-most yards per play in the NFL on defense, ranking 27th in EPA/Play and 26th in success rate. That makes it really hard to lay this many points with the Colts, especially since they haven’t finished a ton of drives with touchdowns in 2026.

I’m not as bold as MacMillan, but I do think there’s a case for the Titans to at least cover the spread in this game. The Titans are 4-5-1 against the spread on the road in the Cam Ward era, and I think they get back to .500 against the number in Week 6.

Final Score Prediction: Colts 20, Titans 16

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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