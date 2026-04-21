Trail Blazers vs. Spurs Prediction, Odds and Best Prop Bets for NBA Playoffs Game 2

Victor Wembanyama didn’t disappoint in his playoff debut, dropping 35 points on 13-of-21 shooting to lead the San Antonio Spurs to a Game 1 win over the Portland Trail Blazers.

San Antonio is heavily favored again in Game 2, and it’s moved up to +550 to win the NBA Finals – good for second in the odds (tied with Boston) .

Portland hung around in the first half of Sunday’s Game 1, but it ultimately didn’t have enough on the offensive end to compete with the Spurs. Portland didn’t get much scoring outside of Deni Avdija (30 points) and Scott Henderson (18 points), and it shot just 26.3 percent from 3 as a team.

San Antonio’s home record improved to 33-8 this season with Sunday’s win, and the Spurs are now -2500 favorites to win this series and advance to the Western Conference semifinals.

Portland would love to steal a game in San Antonio, but it’s going to need a few role players to step up on the offensive end to make that happen, and that’s easier said than done against a Spurs team that was No. 3 in defensive rating in the regular season.

Here’s a look at the betting odds, a player prop to consider and my prediction for this Game 2 matchup.

Trail Blazers vs. Spurs Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Blazers +11.5 (-115)

Spurs -11.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Blazers: +470

Spurs: -650

Total

219.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

Trail Blazers vs. Spurs How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, April 21

Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Frost Bank Center

How to Watch (TV): NBC/Peacock

Series: San Antonio leads 1-0

Trail Blazers vs. Spurs Injury Reports

Blazers Injury Report

Damian Lillard -- out

Spurs Injury Report

Jordan McLaughlin -- out

Trail Blazers vs. Spurs Best NBA Prop Bets

Blazers Best NBA Prop Bet

Scoot Henderson 10+ Points (-138)

Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Henderson may be undervalued after a big Game 1:

Portland Trail Blazers guard Scoot Henderson was one of the main bright spots in Sunday’s loss, dropping 18 points on 7-of-11 shooting (2-of-4 from 3) in just over 27 minutes of action.

Henderson had a strong finish to the regular season after a torn hamstring cost him the first several months of the campaign. He averaged 14.2 points per game overall and put up 15.9 points per game while shooting 42.9 percent from 3 in his last 18 regular-season games.

That includes a 20-point game against San Antonio in the final stretch of the regular season.

The Spurs are an elite defense – No. 3 in the league in defensive rating – but Henderson has scored at least 11 points in 17 of his last 20 games (including the playoffs and play-in tournament).

Since he’s still in a pretty big starting role, the former No. 3 overall pick is worth a look in Game at this discounted number.

Trail Blazers vs. Spurs Prediction and Pick

So much for playoff jitters, right?

The Spurs looked locked in from the jump in Game 1, and they turned a 10-point halftime lead into a 13-point win, keeping the Blazers at bay the entire second half.

Portland’s offense (21st in the NBA in the regular season) was always going to be an issue in this series.

San Antonio is now 21-17-1 against the spread when favored at home, and the Blazers’ road record as underdogs continues to be a concern.

Portland has an average scoring margin of -9.9 points in those games, going 12-14 against the spread. San Antonio is now 33-8 straight up at home in the 2025-26 season, and the defense isn’t going away.

The Spurs have now won three games against Portland by 11 or more points, even though Wemby has played in just one of them. I’m going to lay the points again on Tuesday, as Portland’s offense simply lacks the firepower to keep up with this potent Spurs attack that finished in the top three in offensive, defensive and net rating in the regular season.

Pick: Spurs -11.5 (-105 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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