When Does NFL Free Agency Start? (5 Players That Could Impact 2026 Super Bowl Odds)
The Super Bowl is officially in the rear view mirror but the NFL world doesn't stop spinning. Next up will be the offseason, beginning with free agency where the top available players will choose what team they'll play for in the upcoming campaign.
One key free agent signing can turn things around for a missing team and immediately make them Super Bowl contenders. As players sign with their respective teams, expect the odds of winning Super Bowl 60 to shift. Before free agency begins, you can see each team's odds to win the Lombardi Trophy next season here.
Let's take a look at when free agency begins and the top five names who will impact Super Bowl odds when they announce their decisions.
When Does NFL Free Agency Begin?
- February 18: Teams may designate franchise players
- March 4: Deadline for franchise tags
- March 10: Negotiation period begins
- March 12: Free agency period begins at 4:00 pm et
Top 5 NFL Free Agents
1) Tee Higgins
Tee Higgins is, without a doubt, the No. 1 free agent this offseason that could make a significant shift in a team's odds. There are contending teams who could use a No. 1 receiver like the Buffalo Bills or San Francisco 49ers. There is an also an intriguing option in the Los Angeles Chargers who need to find more weapons for Justin Herbert.
The Chargers are currently listed at 28-1 to lift the Lombardi Trophy, but if they can sign Higgins, expect those odds to take a significant leap forward.
2) Sam Darnold
The Minnesota Vikings are likely going to move on from Sam Darnold and move forward with J.J. McCarthy. That leaves Darnold, who is fresh off his best season as an NFL quarterback, to sign with a team who may be a quarterback away. There are a few clubs who could use Darnold including the Jets, Raiders, and Steelers.
If he signs with any of those teams, who could shift a team from being a bottom tier squad to a potential playoff contender. Consider the Steelers, who are at 80-1 to win Super Bowl 59. If they bring in Darnold, who would be an upgrade to Russell Wilson and Justin Fields, their odds will likely immediately improve.
3) Chris Godwin
The Buccaneers' receiver is coming off an ACL injury, but is expected to be ready to go at the beginning of the 2025 season and he's likely to be on a new team when he returns to the field. Behind Higgins, he's the second biggest impact player at wide receiver who will be available this offseason.
If the teams who want a top receiver aren't able to get Higgins, Godwin will be their next target. He make a lot of sense for a few teams who are rebuilding and need a top receiver, like the Raiders or Patriots, but he could also sign with a contender and slide in as a No. 2 option like with the Washington Commanders or San Francisco 49ers.
Giving Jayden Daniels a second weapon along with Terry McLaurin will immediately boost their Super Bowl odds for next season and put them right up there with the Lions and Eagles a top team in the NFC.
4) Josh Sweat
Fresh off a performance that many people believed was enough to win him Super Bowl MVP, Josh Sweat is going to be arguably the top target this offseason for teams who are in need of a pass-rusher. Myles Garrett will also be available, but only by trade, whereas Sweat will be free to explore the open market.
Sweat could turn a team like the Bills into Super Bowl favorites, or he could make a middle-tier team, like the Falcons, into a contender to make the playoffs. Atlanta, who is seemingly a pass-rusher away from being a complete team, could be one of the most intriguing options for the Super Bowl champion. The Falcons are currently listed at 60-1 to win Super Bowl 60 but those odds will improve if they can get some to rush quarterbacks off the edge.
5) Ronnie Stanley
The Ravens offensive tackle is 31 this offseason but he will still make an immediate impact no matter where he lands. Some top teams need a left tackle, most notably the Kansas City Chiefs who can point to their offensive line as the main reason for their lopsided defeat at Super Bowl 59. If they can sign Stanley, expect them to take over as the betting favorites to win Super Bowl 60.
