Yankees vs. Rays Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Monday, July 6

The New York Yankees are hoping that a trip down south can get them back on track as they open up a four-game set against the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday night.

New York mustered just one win on its six-game homestand after getting swept in a four-game series at Fenway Park.

Meanwhile, the Rays return home after a 4-2 road trip, and Tampa Bay has been terrific at Tropicana Field this season.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Yankees vs. Rays on Monday, July 6.

Yankees vs. Rays Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Yankees -1.5 (+159)

Rays +1.5 (-193)

Moneyline

Yankees -108

Rays -112

Total

7.5 (Over +101/Under -122)

Yankees vs. Rays Probable Pitchers

Yankees: Cam Schlittler (8-5, 2.08 ERA)

Rays: Griffin Jax (4-5, 3.45 ERA)

Cam Schlittler has allowed 10 runs in 9 innings in his last two starts, although all four runs in his five innings against Boston were unearned. He was then roughed up for six runs on seven hits (four home runs) in just four innings against Detroit. The righthander allowed three runs on seven hits in five innings against the Rays back in April.

Griffin Jax has transitioned well out of the bullpen and into the starting rotation. He’s been consistently throwing five innings with just a few runs allowed – if any – for the Rays.

Yankees vs. Rays How to Watch

Date: Monday, July 6

Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

Venue: Tropicana Field

How to Watch (TV): YES, RAYS

Yankees record: 49-40

Rays record: 52-35

Yankees vs. Rays Best MLB Prop Bets

Rays Best MLB Prop Bet

Junior Caminero OVER 1.5 Bases (+107)

Junior Caminero has been on a tear for Tampa Bay in recent weeks. He’s 14 for 40 (.350) in his last 10 games with 10 home runs in that span.

The Rays slugger has gone OVER 1.5 bases in eight of those 10 games, and is 3 for 9 with a home run against Schlittler in his career.

Yankees vs. Rays Prediction and Pick

I broke down this pick in SI Betting’s daily MLB best bets column, Walk-Off Wagers:

The Rays have leapfrogged the Yankees to take the lead in the AL East in recent weeks.

It’s been a summer to forget so far for New York, who has lost nine of its last 10 games and 12 of its last 15 dating back to June 23. On the flip side, the Rays won nine in a row prior to dropping their last two games in Houston.

The Rays are now back at home, where they’re a mighty impressive 31-12 on the season. That includes a sweep against the Yankees back in April.

Cam Schlittler has been hittable recently, and Griffin Jax has been solid for the Rays. I’ll take Tampa Bay tonight as a short home favorite.

Pick: Rays -112

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