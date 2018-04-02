Where is the Final Four Next Year?

The 2019 Final Four will be hosted in U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

It will be the fourth time in NCAA Tournament history that the Final Four will be hosted in Minneapolis, and the first time it will take place in U.S. Bank Stadium. The last time Minneapolis hosted the Final Four was 2001 in the Hubert H. Humphrey Metrodome. Prior to that, the Metrodome hosted it in 1992 and in 1951 the Final Four took place in Williams Arena.

Duke won the tournament each of the last two times Minneapolis hosted the national semifinals and Kentucky won the first time in 1952.

U.S. Bank Stadium is home to the Minnesota Vikings of the NFL and was also the location of Super Bowl LII in 2018, where the Eagles won their first Super Bowl. The stadium opened in July 2016 and cost $1.129 billion to construct.

The dome is constructed primarily out of large glass windows and 60 percent of the roof is transparent, so the NCAA reportedly wants curtains to blackout the light.