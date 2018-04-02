Who Won March Madness In 2017?

Last season, North Carolina defeated Gonzaga 71-65 in the National Championship to win the sixth national title in program history.

The Tar Heels defeated Texas Southern, Arkansas, Butler and Kentucky to reach the Final Four. In the national semifinals, North Carolina knocked off Oregon 77-76 to reach the championship game for the second consecutive season.

In 2016, North Carolina lost the championship game on a buzzer-beating three-pointer by Villanova's Kris Jenkins that gave the Wildcats their second national title in program history.

In 2015, Duke defeated Wisconsin to win its fifth championship in its history. The year before that, Connecticut knocked off Kentucky for the fourth title in program history and in 2013, Louisville beat Michigan to win its third national title, but that championship has since been vacated.

The last team to win back-to-back titles was Florida, who did it in 2006 and 2007 by defeating UCLA and Ohio State in consecutive title games.