Two opponents of SPIRE Institute have dropped out of games against the school, where recent enrollee LaMelo Ball plays, reports Cleveland's WEWS News 5.

St. Benedicts Prep in New Jersey was supposed to play SPIRE on Friday, but the game no longer appears on the school's schedule. Oak Hill Academy in Virginia was set to face SPIRE on Dec. 3 but has also removed the game from its schedule, reports WEWS News 5.

The news station reached out to both schools to see if Ball was the reason for the cancellations but neither school responded.

Oak Hill's roster includes five-star recruit Cole Anthony, who is ranked third in the nation by 247 Sports. A matchup between Anthony and Ball would have been buzzworthy.

Last week, La Lumiere School in Indiana announced in a statement that it was canceling this week's game against SPIRE, citing Ball's previous professional experience as the reason.

Ball recently enrolled at the SPIRE Institute in Geneva, Ohio, for his senior year. As a previous five-star recruit in the class of 2019, Ball left Chino Hills High School in California last fall to play professionally in Lithuania with his brother LiAngelo. They returned to the states this summer to play in the Junior Basketball Association, which is run by their father LaVar.

Ball said he would like to play for either Duke, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan State, or North Carolina after finishing at SPIRE. However, according to Sports Illustrated legal analyst Michael McCann, Ball may have already forfeited his college eligibility.

Ball debuted with SPIRE on Saturday against The Hill School in Pennsylvania and posted 21 points and 10 assists.