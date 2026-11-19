Hey, I'm Rachel Nichols.

Welcome to the story.

Today we are honored to be joined by one of the best in the business, Sports Illustrated's Pat 40 getting an inside look on the biggest stories in college sports, what it means for the players, the teams involved, and I'm just excited, Pat, because you and I go way back, and you are the expert among experts.

I think everyone's very lucky today.

Well, thank you.