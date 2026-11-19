LSU Just Stepped Into Uncharted Waters | The Story with Rachel Nichols
Nov 19, 2026 · 12:45
On today’s episode of The Story, Rachel Nichols is joined by Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde to discuss LSU adding RJ Luis to its basketball roster, Arch Manning overcoming his inconsistencies, the CFP Rankings and Curt Cignetti’s opposition to them, Michigan hiring Trev Alberts and the one game you HAVE to watch this weekend.
Transcript
Hey, I'm Rachel Nichols.
Welcome to the story.
Today we are honored to be joined by one of the best in the business, Sports Illustrated's Pat 40 getting an inside look on the biggest stories in college sports, what it means for the players, the teams involved, and I'm just excited, Pat, because you and I go way back, and you are the expert among experts.
I think everyone's very lucky today.
Well, thank you.
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