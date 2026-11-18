Jade Cargill Praises CM Punk! Jaguars Super Bowl? A’ja Wilson as a Tag Team Partner?
Nov 18, 2026 · 12:54
WWE Superstar Jade Cargill joins Sports Illustrated’s Kent Brown of The Pin Down, on behalf of LIDS, to discuss her career in the ring, best advice she’s received from another wrestler, which WNBA star she would want to join her in the ring and more. Jade Cargill has partnered with Lids around their star-studded 2026 holiday campaign, “It’s The Gift That Counts.” Visit a LIDS store today. https://accesspassloyalty.com/pages/the-gift-that-counts
Transcript
Welcome to the Pin Down, the pro wrestling show for Sports Illustrated.
Kent Brown here with WWE superstar Jade Cargill.
Jade is here on behalf of Lids.
She has partnered in their star-studded holiday campaign.
It's the gift that counts, and she's already wearing one of the lids.
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