I feel like I'm talking to SEC royalty right now.

I feel like you're like the queen of the SEC.

Has anybody told you that?

No, no, no, but that is funny.

In the South, college football is more than a sport, it's an obsession.

As the daughter of one of college football's most recognizable coaches, Landry Kiffin is right at the center of it.

A viral creator, Landry has found herself in the spotlight of one of the SEC's biggest powerhouses, LSUU.

I spent game day in Baton Rouge with Landry to get an inside look at what a college football Saturday really looks like.

What makes the SEC different?

The number one thing I would say is the fans, how it's like they were born wearing a jersey.

It's the craziest thing ever, but once I moved to Oxford and started going to the Ole Miss games , I was like, wow, these people, like, it is, a lot of times it's their life.

Like, the whole town is either.

Out and having so much fun that night or it could be a ghost town, like it's, everything depends on whether or not the team wins Saturday night, but when it's good, it's good, when it's bad, it's bad.

What's a game day look like in the Kiffin family?

A home game.

We're gonna have like a pregame at my house.

I'll have all my friends over.

Everyone shows up really late, so usually we're like running to get into the party bus because we have to leave at a certain time, load up the party bus, they'll start blasting music, we'll drive around, bring our drinks on there, just have some fun, hang out with everyone.

If you think you're on time for an LSU game day, you're already late.

The party bus was stuck, so we had to hop in a van and hope we'd beat the team bus to the Tiger Walk.

What's happening right now?

So we had a little hold up.

The party bus didn't make it, too much traffic, so we are trying to make the Tiger walk before the players and coaches get there so that we don't interfere.

And this cop is the craziest driver I've ever seen in my life.

But we're, we're making it.

We're almost there.

Do you have a police escort every game?

Um, yes, you kind of need it this time.

I've been very on time.

The other ones, and this is not, it's not on time today, and it's.

I'm stressed out because he's gonna be so mad at me and he's gonna be so mad at me, and now he's never gonna take me to another game.

So the tiger walk, I've just never seen so many people so excited for one thing like there's this picture and you can't even see the ground at all.

People are just lined up like trying to touch the players, get a signature, just yelling their names.

There's some dedicated fans for sure.

Your dad's kind of gone viral for always having different celebrities or guests walk behind him on the during the tiger walk.

I think Little Wayne was.

I know who does he ask you for like input on who should walk behind him?

I definitely am the first to say no to quite a few.

I love that.

We did it.

We did it Made it.

Made it.

Trey or whoever so bad tomorrow and someone in the crowd, take them off, girl.

I started running.

Hey.

This is a wonderful view.

This is the best view to watch an LLC football game.

I would say this is the best view, and there's a lot of people in the box.

How do you decide who gets let in in the box?

Is it family?

Is it friends ?

So usually me and my mom get to invite whoever, but then last minute my dad will be like, Wait , you invited too many people.

Hey What are the vibes on Game Day?

Are you nervous?

Are you excited?

I try not to pay that much attention because I get nervous and so then I'm like, oh.

I get nervous, so like sometimes I try to not pay that much attention, look away a little bit, just talk to my friends and then be like, oh, we're winning , but, you know, we're not right now.

It looks glamorous up here, but when your dad's down on the sideline, game date nerves still set in.

And in this conference, people take this game very seriously.

You mentioned that you guys were obviously at Ole Miss last year.

What's the transition been like for you coming over to LSU?

So I'm still a student at Ole Miss and I still go there and I kind of travel back and forth between Oxford and here.

I would say the transition has been a little bit rough.

Um, I didn't really realize it until we went for the Ole Miss LSU game.

And the fans, the stuff they were screaming to me, my mom and my aunt, like we were just running up, like, I have never heard anything like it, and I was like, Oh my gosh, like, I go to school here, like, you see everything on social media , but like that's just people on burner accounts and everything, but to actually hear it in person, I was like, oh my gosh, I can't ever imagine saying this to someone just because their dad took a new job.

So, I mean, it is awesome how into it people are, but at the same time, it can kind of backfire.

I just thought it was really important when they offered to have the family come down and get a feel for it, because that went a lot into the decision.

I don't know that I could have made the decision without everybody on board like it was coming back and saying we're all in to go to Baton Rouge and go to LSU.

What was your reaction when you found out that he was taking the LSU job and you guys were moving out here?

Our Thanksgiving was sitting around the table with our family and it was literally a vote.

Ole Miss vote LSU, which we've all voted and it ended up being a fifty-fifty tie.

And my dad was like, I think we're gonna do LSU.

It's just, they have a lot of resources here to get players and everything like that.

We love Oxford.

I love Oxford.

My dad loved Oxford more than.

Any place he had ever been.

Um, he loved the town, loved the people and everything.

So I think that, um, it's, people take it so hard, but it's not supposed to, it's, it's a job at the end of the day.

You're always gonna move around, take a new job, see what you can do with this team, see what you can do with this team, and just trying to make a team that can be the best.

I wanna talk about your TikToks with your dad because your guys' get ready with mes are probably the best thing on the internet.

Get ready with us for game day.

Sometimes I have to talk him into doing it, but he kind of likes to stir the pot, as people will probably know, and he feeds into it.

OK, actually it was this one I made him do.

It was Ken from Barbie.

Oh, I saw it, yeah, when he was at Ole Miss in the pink, he was at Ole Miss in the pink.

It would be super easy to let being Lane Kiffin's daughter define her, but Landry is building something of her own.

Tell me about your brand 5th year.

This would technically be my collection with 5th year.

It's been the most rewarding experience to see these girls actually buying everything and coming and showing up to our pop-up on our launch day.

It was launching it like.

5 p.m. just so people would kind of be like excited about it, and that minute, like so many girls were on there ordering, and I think that was the best part, being like, oh my gosh, people actually like the stuff, they're like, supporting, and I thought that was just awesome.

There were a bunch of little kids that came, um, this mom came up to me and this like made my day.

She was saying, thank you so much for making content that my 13 year old daughters can watch and I'm, I let them follow you and see your stuff and I was like, hey, that's kind of awesome.

I feel like you radiate positivity on your social media, which I feel like is one of the reasons why people are drawn to you.

Uh , when fans come up to you either on LSU's campus or just in the wild, like, what is, what do you hope people take away from their interactions with you?

I hope that I leave a good impression on people and that they think that I'm nice and hopefully a little bit funny .

Like I know that sometimes people judge you based on your family or what they hear about this and this, but I really wanna just make.

My own path and kind of do my own thing and like be an entrepreneur, make a name for myself and leave an impression on people that is kind of just from me, nothing else.