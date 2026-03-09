SI
Marching Into Madness Documentary Series Preview Trailer (2026)
SI Video Staff
SI Video Staff

00:02:07

Marching Into Madness Documentary Series Preview Trailer (2026)

There’s an inherent madness to the risk and reward that surrounds modern college sports. Welcome to an inside look at a Coach, a program and the players across a season of University of Louisville Men’s basketball. The five-episode docuseries chronicles the journey of Coach Pat Kelsey and the University of Louisville men’s basketball program. Marching Into Madness is an all-access courtside pass delivered to the screen, following the magnetic Coach Kelsey as he climbs the NCAA ladder, launching from mid-major College of Charleston to the living, breathing giant of Louisville Cardinals basketball – one of the most storied, scrutinized, and expectation-heavy programs in collegiate sports. Episode Schedule (episodes published at 9am ET): Friday, March 13 Episode 1: Ride or Die Episode 2: The Honeymoon is Over Wednesday, March 18: Episode 3: Zero, Zero Episode 4: Blue and Bloodied Friday, March 20: Episode 5: Bring on the Madness Executive Produced by Fresh Features and Rough House Pictures Executive Producers: Chris Pappas, Kevin Barnett, Donovan Mitchell, Jay Bilas Director: Matthew Allen

Transcript

Point it right where the money is.

You mean he calls me a bitch ass full of.

This is madness.

We just always knew this was the goal and we just gotta like thrive and do what we do.

Do it.

I broke my finger.

Oh shit.

Shit, damn, what are the chances that motherfucker's black and blue.

If you were to say something about this moment, what would you say to these guys right now?

Fuck him.

This was pro sports before the players were let in on it.

It's a multi-billion dollar entertainment industry run off college campuses, and it has been for decades.

I changed my life, changed my family's life, and become a businessman, entrepreneur.

This is my baby right here, red guts, you know, got to for Louisville.

Go karts.

See, already when you're in this profession, which is like a drug, I mean it's addicting, we're the tougher team, we're the more physical team you're chasing something that you may or may not ever get.

Hey, ring the bell.

The season is a lifetime.

Babies are born and people die.

You can't have those moments of relax.

Holy crap, what did I just do?

You can't turn off.

This is a big, big animal.

We better stinking win.

Oh down in front.