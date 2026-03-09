00:02:07 |
Marching Into Madness Documentary Series Preview Trailer (2026)
Transcript
Point it right where the money is.
You mean he calls me a bitch ass full of.
This is madness.
We just always knew this was the goal and we just gotta like thrive and do what we do.
Do it.
I broke my finger.
Oh shit.
Shit, damn, what are the chances that motherfucker's black and blue.
If you were to say something about this moment, what would you say to these guys right now?
Fuck him.
This was pro sports before the players were let in on it.
It's a multi-billion dollar entertainment industry run off college campuses, and it has been for decades.
I changed my life, changed my family's life, and become a businessman, entrepreneur.
This is my baby right here, red guts, you know, got to for Louisville.
Go karts.
See, already when you're in this profession, which is like a drug, I mean it's addicting, we're the tougher team, we're the more physical team you're chasing something that you may or may not ever get.
Hey, ring the bell.
The season is a lifetime.
Babies are born and people die.
You can't have those moments of relax.
Holy crap, what did I just do?
You can't turn off.
This is a big, big animal.
We better stinking win.
Oh down in front.