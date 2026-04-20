What Solo Ball's Shocking Injury Absence in 2026–27 Means for UConn

The UConn men's basketball team was dealt a big blow for the 2026–27 season, as guard Solo Ball will miss the entirety of next year’s campaign due to surgery he is set to undergo to repair a lingering wrist injury, the program announced on Monday.

Ball, who also played through a sprained foot during the Huskies' Final Four win over Illinois and in the national championship loss to Michigan, was plagued by the wrist injury, which occurred during the Huskies’ Dec. 16 win over Butler when Ball awkwardly landed on the floor. Ball, who was entering his senior year, will take a medical redshirt and return during the 2027–28 campaign.

“Solo is a true Husky and a champion who would do anything to be out on the court,” UConn coach Dan Hurley said in a news release. “This guy has shown throughout his career what a warrior he is. Solo is going to use this season to get his wrist fully healthy and then come back next year as one of the best guards in America while cementing his legacy as an all-time great at UConn.”

Just as he would go on to do later on in the season in the Final Four, Ball gritted his teeth and played through the injury, scoring a season-high 26 points in the 79–60 win over Butler. But the injury clearly hampered the Leesburg, Va., native, who shot just 30% from three-point range after scorching the nets to the tune of 41.4% shooting from beyond the arc during his sophomore season.

Hurley was counting on Ball, who has scored 1,153 points in three seasons and has made 74 starts combined the last two years, as one of his most experienced returnees from a roster that advanced all the way to the national title game this past season.

Needless to say, Ball's injury will have a sizable impact on the Huskies in multiple different ways.

The Huskies’ starting lineup will look a little different after the Ball injury news

Solo Ball’s redshirt puts even more onus on sharpshooter Braylon Mullins, who will return for his sophomore year at UConn. | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Ball was ticketed to start for the Huskies for a third straight year in 2026-27. Now, the injury to Ball likely means that returning sharpshooter Braylon Mullins will play the two alongside fellow returnee Silas Demary Jr. in the backcourt. Last year's sixth-man Jayden Ross or 2026 commit Colben Landrew could potentially slot into the starting lineup for Hurley at the three, perhaps alongside transfers Nik Khamenia and Najai Hines in the front court.

In hindsight, the Huskies are especially fortunate that Mullins opted to put the NBA draft on hold for the year and return, for his consistent shooting beyond the arc will be especially important with Ball sidelined.

Several Huskies will have to take on bigger roles

Ross had a couple of big games for the Huskies this past season, such as his 10 points in 12 minutes in a November win over BYU or his 11 points in the Huskies’ second-round NCAA tournament win over UCLA. But with Ball shelved, these types of performances from Ross are going to need to become more routine in 2026–27.

It’s also possible that Ross maintains a role off the bench and 2026 four-star commit Landrew instead takes the starter's share of the minutes at the small forward spot. Landrew, a big-bodied wing with a lengthy wingspan, comes to Storrs with the chops to score at all three levels on offense and the ability to defend at a high level.

While big things were already expected of potential Alex Karaban-replacement and Duke transfer Nik Khamenia, the expectations are only going to be heightened with more minutes and shot attempts now available.

Hurley could still add a player or two in the transfer portal

Hurley has thus far only added Khamenia and big man Hines in the transfer portal. But, with the portal open until midnight on Tuesday, it's likely that the Huskies coach will be shopping for backcourt players in light of the Ball news.

With plenty of depth-level options and top-tier talent still available, Hurley certainly doesn't have to be particularly choosy in scouring the land for backcourt reinforcements. Might 2025–26 Huskies forward Jaylin Stewart, who entered the portal in search of more playing time this past week, reconsider a return to Storrs?

One thing is for sure—it's going to be fascinating to see how the Huskies respond to the Ball injury news, both in the coming days and next season.

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