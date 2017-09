Florida and Tennessee were knotted at 20 with only nine seconds remaining and the Gators on their own 37-yard line.

Then the improbable happened and quarterback Feleipe Franks hit receiver Tyrie Cleveland on a 63-yard Hail Mary to win the game.

And then Twitter erupted.

PRAYERS ANSWERED AT THE SWAMP pic.twitter.com/jCEvFNj05z — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) September 16, 2017

Man they bout to get Butch Jones up outta there pic.twitter.com/FOuZZwKWv7 — Damien Woody (@damienwoody) September 16, 2017

Tennessee Vol fan starter pack pic.twitter.com/zXioZmnloB — Knoxville Pains (@KnoxvillePains) September 16, 2017

Tennessee Voluntears pic.twitter.com/cUOo7D1koO — #1 CFB fan Kofie (@KofieYeboah) September 16, 2017

Tennessee defenders are dumb football players. Terrible loss. — Cris Carter (@criscarter80) September 16, 2017

I'm sick — Josh Dobbs (@josh_dobbs1) September 16, 2017

UGA fans trolling Tennessee fans about losing on a Hail Mary. #TENNvsUF pic.twitter.com/Z16H8v8qzJ — Tarik Cohen fan acct (@ThePTEShow) September 16, 2017

Here is Florida's radio call and the team's celebration after the score.

The celebration in Gainesville. pic.twitter.com/o7GZ7N1Eff — Coley Harvey (@ColeyHarvey) September 16, 2017

No. 24 Florida improved its record to 1-1 with the victory while No. 23 Tennessee dropped to 2-1.