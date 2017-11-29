One of America’s oldest college football rivalries is heading to one of the country’s oldest stadiums. The 2018 edition of the Harvard-Yale game—the 135th meeting of the Ivy League giants—will be played at Fenway Park in Boston.

The Game has not been played at a venue other than either team’s home stadium since 1894 in Springfield, Massachusetts. (The 1894 matchup, known as the “Springfield Massacre,” was so violent that the series was called off for two years.) The series is college football’s third most played rivalry and the second oldest.

Fenway regularly hosted football games earlier in its history, though never the Harvard-Yale game. After the Boston Patriots left Fenway in 1968, the stadium didn’t host another football game until Notre Dame-Boston College in 2015. College football returned to Fenway in 2016 and 2017, with Dartmouth-Brown, Maine-UMass and BC-UConn this year.

Yale won this year’s game 24–3, its second straight victory in the series, to clinch the Ivy League championship.