Miami's Mark Richt Apologizes For Orange Bowl Outburst After Needing to be Held Back on Sideline

Miami coach Mark Richt had to be restrained after grabbing an official late in the first half of the Orange Bowl.

By Khadrice Rollins
January 01, 2018

Mark Richt apologized Monday after he had to be restrained on the sideline of the Orange Bowl after grabbing an official.

With less than a minute remaining in the first half and Wisconsin deep in Miami territory, Richt picked up an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty after yelling with officials and grabbing one on the arm. It appears that Richt was upset over what might have been a missed holding call on the play before, a 21-yard gain down to the Miami 10-yard line on a third and 11.

Here is Richt's exchange with the officials.

Richt was not ejected from the game despite making contact with the official. On Friday, Kentucky running back Benny Snell Jr. was ejected for making contact with an official during the Music City Bowl.

