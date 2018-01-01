Mark Richt apologized Monday after he had to be restrained on the sideline of the Orange Bowl after grabbing an official.

With less than a minute remaining in the first half and Wisconsin deep in Miami territory, Richt picked up an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty after yelling with officials and grabbing one on the arm. It appears that Richt was upset over what might have been a missed holding call on the play before, a 21-yard gain down to the Miami 10-yard line on a third and 11.

After seeing TV copy of our game I want to apologize for my language and the putting of my hands on the official and my staff. I did not show the proper respect to the authorities of our game. — Mark Richt (@MarkRicht) January 1, 2018

Here is Richt's exchange with the officials.

Have never seen Mark Richt this heated pic.twitter.com/IS93RX7BJM — Dr. Saturday (@YahooDrSaturday) December 31, 2017

Richt was not ejected from the game despite making contact with the official. On Friday, Kentucky running back Benny Snell Jr. was ejected for making contact with an official during the Music City Bowl.