College Football Playoff Schedule: Dates, Times, Bowl Game Sites

Figure out when this season's College Football Playoff will take place and just what cities will be hosting the festivities.

By Khadrice Rollins
December 01, 2018

The FBS season will conclude with the fifth College Football Playoff starting on Dec. 29, and ending on Jan. 7, 2019.

The Selection Committee will once again pick four teams to participate in the two semifinals, which are two of the New Year's Six bowl games. The winners of those semifinals will play in the National Championship.

Last season, Georgia defeated Oklahoma in double overtime in the Rose Bowl and Alabama knocked off Clemson in the Sugar Bowl. The Crimson Tide went on to defeat the Bulldogs in the National Championship in overtime.

Semifinal No. 1

Date: Saturday, Dec. 29

Bowl Game: Cotton Bowl

Host City: Arlington, Texas

Time: 4 p.m. ET or 8 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Semifinal No. 2

Date: Saturday, Dec. 29

Bowl Game: Orange Bowl

Host City: Miami Gardens, Fla.

Time: 4 p.m. ET or 8 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

National Championship

Date: Monday, Jan. 7, 2019

Host City: Santa Clara, Calif.

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

