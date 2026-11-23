Forty names, games, teams and minutiae making news in college football, where “SEC Shorts” is wielding a sharp scalpel these days. First Quarter: Contract the Playoff!

Second Quarter: Job Security Makeovers?

Fans and media members love to fire coaches in the court of public opinion well before a final accounting has been made. (The Dash has been guilty, too.) There are a few coaches who have been written off at several points this season, but have an opportunity for a big finish that could change the vibe around them. The list:

Lincoln Riley (11), USC. The season began with something of a playoff-or-bust overtone, and that’s all but busted now. (There is still a scenario where the Trojans make the Big Ten championship game, but it requires Purdue beating Indiana, among other upsets.) The 17-point loss to Wisconsin on Oct. 24 stands out as a breaking point, but let’s consider what the full body of work could look like come Saturday night.

If USC knocks rival UCLA out of the College Football Playoff and finishes 9–3, with victories in the final weeks over the Bruins and Ohio State, does that make maintaining the status quo more palatable? Especially when considering the astronomical cost to blow out Riley and his staff? If he can retain a freshman class that has lived up to the hype this season, the outlook for next season could be rosy. (That’s been said before with Riley at USC, admittedly.)

Riley’s name has bubbled up early at TCU, and it stands to reason there are people at USC who would love to see him take that parachute out of Los Angeles. TCU would have interest, if Riley is attainable. But he might also want to hunker down at USC and tell school administrators it’s up to them: He’s either the coach of the Trojans, or a well-paid former coach of the Trojans.

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USC might be more willing to swallow the massive buyout if it felt confident it could then pry Kalen DeBoer (12) out of Alabama. But there are a couple of considerations there: DeBoer could be in for a playoff run with the Crimson Tide that doesn’t even start until New Year’s Day, and might not end until late January. (He’s not a candidate to pull a Lane Kiffin and bail on a playoff team.) Also, DeBoer has a young team that could start 2027 as a prime national title contender—why leave that?

Kyle Whittingham (13), Michigan. His first season in Ann Arbor has been miserable, there is no changing that. The transition from entrenched success at Utah has been more difficult than expected, the offense has been a disaster and Whittingham has seemed out of touch—at news conferences and at times on the field.

But what if he finishes this season by beating top-five UCLA and forever rival Ohio State to reach 7–5? Is that enough to make brand-new athletic director Trev Alberts hit pause and give Whittingham a chance to fix things in Year 2?

(Pause here to note that if Riley and Whittingham both semi-salvage their seasons by beating Ohio State and UCLA, those wins would be against teams whose quarterback positions were gutted by injury. They might look better on paper than on the field.)

Michigan, like USC, is considered a spare-no-expense school. But the amount of money the Wolverines have blown on coaches, athletic directors and football-related legal defense in recent years is galling. Alberts has not exactly been a money-cannon AD in his previous stops, so he might bring some fiscal restraint to Ann Arbor. Unless Michigan knows it can make a superstar hire right now, keeping Whittingham would make financial sense.

Matt Rhule (14), Nebraska. Ohio State sans Julian Sayin could be the gift that keeps giving throughout the Big Ten. Rhule finally got a victory over a ranked team Saturday by beating the Buckeyes in the rain in Lincoln, and now the Cornhuskers can burst the Iowa playoff balloon on Black Friday. (It might also be Rhule’s fate that Michigan also beats Ohio State and the Buckeyes fall out of the Top 25, erasing that ranked win.)

Even before beating the Buckeyes, there were no real indications that Nebraska was planning to fire Rhule. Like other places, a poorly timed contract extension last year (in response to interest from Penn State) raised the price tag on such a move to a number that is only defensible at Texas A&M and LSU. But beating Iowa to get Nebraska over the seven-win hump for the first time in a decade would rally some support for ’27.

Nebraska coach Matt Rhule was given a contract extension last offseason to keep his seat cool. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Other Season Salvage Operations

Jedd Fisch (15) got his biggest win to date in three years at Washington by beating Indiana on Saturday. That jeopardized the Hoosiers’ Big Ten championship and playoff hopes, and the Huskies can double down on that this week against No. 14 Oregon. “This is one of those signature wins that is monumental for the program,” said Fisch after the Indiana game.

Washington has been a coin-flip team most of the year, with seven one-score games and a 4–3 record in those contests. Finishing 8–4 with an upset of the Ducks on top of toppling Indiana would put a much more positive spin on a season that stood at 3–3 in mid-October.

In the most predictable outcome of the season, Clemson coach Dabo Swinney (16) rebounded from an embarrassing loss to Georgia Tech with a win at Duke, unleashing Told Ya So Dabo for the umpteenth time in recent years. “A lot of people have quit on this team—outside Clemson and inside, honestly. But there’s no quit in this team, in this staff.”

Clemson cannot, financially or emotionally, quit on Swinney, the greatest coach in school history. Beating rival South Carolina this week to reach 8–4, with four wins in the last five games, would be a step up from last season and momentarily quell some of the unrest around the program. But the chances of Swinney returning the Tigers to the mountaintop without acquiescing to substantial program changes are remote.

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney needs to beat rival South Carolina to quell the unrest around the program. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Brent Venables (17) is trying to end the regular season with a four-game winning streak to reach 8–4 at Oklahoma. Most of the credit is being given to interim offensive coordinator Jason Witten, who took over the play-calling when the Sooners were 4–4 and had fired Ben Arbuckle. That seems warranted—Oklahoma failed to score more than 14 points four times under Arbuckle, and has averaged 25 during its three-game winning streak with Witten as OC. But this is still a defense-first operation, with an offense that is mostly tasked with avoiding self-sabotage.

Venables is yet another coach who is protected by a nonsensical recent contract extension. If the Sooners defeat Missouri on Saturday, it will mark consecutive seasons with six SEC victories—which, if you look at the carnage in the league, isn’t bad.

Group of 6 Coaches Having Breakthrough Seasons

Sonny Cumbie (18) has crafted an underrated masterpiece at Louisiana Tech, guiding the 9–2 Bulldogs to the Sun Belt championship game in their first season in the league after coming over from Conference USA. Tech has won eight straight games, with the final six of those all by at least 15 points. After starting 16–24 at the school, Cumbie is 17–7 over the past two seasons. He’s changed the conversation from job security in Ruston to being at least a fringe candidate for other jobs—particularly Baylor and TCU.

Clay Helton (19) and Georgia Southern could face Cumbie and Louisiana Tech two straight weeks—Saturday to end the regular season and then again in the Sun Belt title game. Georgia Southern has never played in that game. The Eagles are 7–4 and on a five-game winning streak, three of them on the road, after a 2–4 start. With a 34–29 record in his fifth season, the former USC coach has rallied some support down the stretch.

Jay Sawvel (20) was promoted to replace Craig Bohl at Wyoming in 2024, a time when NIL was becoming the coin of the realm and coins were hard to come by in Laramie. After going 7–17 his first two seasons, the Cowboys have bounced back to go 7–4 and 6–2 in the refurbished Mountain West. Back-to-back wins over Air Force and UNLV are the high points, with a season finale at home against Connecticut on Saturday.

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