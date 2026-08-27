Mike Norvell on Florida State’s New QB, Defensive Growth & ACC Title Push | Sports Illustrated

Brian Fisher here at ACC Media Days for Sports Illustrated joined by Florida State head coach Mike Norvell.

Mike, it's always an exciting time, but it seems like when media days roll around, the season is almost here.

No, it, it definitely is that, you know, a lot of work going into the offseason, you know, spring practice, you know, as our guys have, uh, really attacked our summer program, and, you know, now it's, it's right around the corner, and, you know, with us playing week zero, we get a little bit earlier start, but, uh, you're definitely excited to get back out on the field.

Is that much of an adjustment for, for you guys in terms of moving up the schedule because there's been a lot of talk about, uh, how, how the calendar might.

Yeah, you know, we've actually had, you know, multiple times over the last couple of years we've played that, that week zero game.

So, you know, we are, we, we understand the plan for it, and, uh, you know, now it's just, uh, you'll be able to implement all the adjustments that, that are made and, uh, you know, go out there and be our best.

As you reflect back on, on last year, what was your kind of big takeaways from last season?

Well, you know, you come off a year where you, you know, you have, uh, you know, some really high moments, some, some really good victories, and then we had, you know.

Games we lost by a score and the, and the margins of the margins of success or, or defeat are, are so thin.

And, you know, the importance of all those, those, those factors and the importance of, you know, being able to apply them in the moment.

Um, you know, it's something that we've really taken into, to this offseason, something that, you know, with the returning players that we have, some of the newcomers that have joined, I mean, there's a great deal of excitement about that application.

And, uh, you know, we know that this season is, um, you know, we've got a great schedule.

We've got a great opportunity and, uh, you know, it's, it's time to go and you'll be what we all expect to be here at Florida State.

Are those margins, is that a college football thing in terms of kind of narrowing or is that an ACC thing?

I mean, I think it's, I think as a whole, I mean, football is, I mean, it presents, it presents challenges no matter what year, no matter where you're playing, but, uh, you know, this is a league that's very competitive.

You see the, you see the, uh, uh, you know, the, the ebbs and flows of, you know, different teams that have, have risen up.

And you know, teams that, you know, you look at last year's championship game, the two teams that were there, um, you know, obviously, you know, teams that have, have had some great success, and then, you know, also teams that have, you know, faced some challenges, and it is a, it is a new age in college athletics, but, you know, we, we understand our expectation, we understand, you know, our desires, and now it's about going to, to be on the, on the better end of, uh, you know, some of those close games.

Always some, some adjustments, but particularly here in the ACC with the move to.

Some teams go to 9 games, some teams still play 8 like yourself.

Uh, how , how do you kind of look at the calendar as a whole and what it's going to do for the league ?

Yeah, I mean, it's unique here these next, you know, couple of years, you know, obviously with our team situation, some playing 8, some playing 9, we play a very aggressive schedule, you know, we've got it, you know, Alabama, you know, Florida in the non-conference, and so, um, you know, it is, it's something that, you know, we want at Florida State to be, you know , to be pushing our program to make sure that we're on the, On the right, uh, on that stage and, uh, you're, being very competitive in all aspects of what we're doing.

Uh, but as the league transitions to 9 games, you know, it is, you know, more opportunities.

And, uh, uh, I think it's a, a good step for the league.

It's, uh, you know, it's, you know, another, uh, you know, chance for everybody to, uh, to, to get a chance to showcase who they are, where they are, uh, you know, throughout the course of the season, but, uh, you know, it is unique with having, you know, multiple teams, you know, playing, you know, 8 games and, uh, you know, some playing 9.

Uh, a lot of talk about rosters and how many new faces you got.

Certainly it's , it's a little easier with the one portal window in terms of knowing who your team is coming out of spring ball.

Who surprised you?

Who's maybe caught your eye going through spring ball that you're expecting big things of this?

You know, I mean, I think we've got a great mix on our team of guys that, uh, are returners that have been within the program.

You know, you know, Deuce Robinson, one of the best, best, uh, uh, receivers in all of college football.

You made the choice to, to forego going into the draft, to come back for another year.

Uh, you know, been really a great leader within our, our program.

You feel his DNA among our team, you know, just his work ethic, you know, the investment.

Uh, you see guys, uh, you know, Jarell Rawls, another guy that's here with me today that, you know, is going into his 4th year in the program.

He, I think it's gonna be one of the best corners in college football.

Uh, you look at our, our defensive line, you know, we had a couple of true freshmen that played for us, and this is their twins that I think got a chance to be exceptional players, but also some older guys like a Daniel Lyons, Deonte McCray, you know, Tay Diggs coming back.

Off injury, uh, so you're seeing those returning players that are , that are coming back with the experience, but also some of the newcomers, uh, that have come into the program that really bring a great deal of energy and, and, you know, talent and excitement for what they can do.

One of those newcomers is that, is that quarterback for you .

It's, it's nice that you get actually named a guy, uh, coming out of the spring ball.

What, what can we expect out of that position from you guys?

Yeah, Ashton, you know, he's done a really nice job, you know, since he stepped foot on campus.

You know, he's got a lot of experience, uh, you know, all different situations of, uh, you know, where, what he's done.

Throughout his career, but, uh, you really, uh, uh, a great deal of progression.

And, you know, as you see him coming into our program, you know, what he's done, you know, building a relationship with his teammates, you know, what he's shown on the field and the way that he's been able to operate, the way that he's been able to, uh, you know, create, you know, and create plays, but also, you know, he's got a great talented, uh, he got a very talented, uh, group around him at the skill position, uh, uh, positions.

And so, uh, to see him and how he operates with them and, you know, to be able to show.

His talents, his skills, but also showcase the talents of those that are around him.

He is a guy that can move around.

Compared to last year though.

Do, do you want him maybe more in the pocket a little bit more compared to what you did?

Well, you know, he's, he's a guy that absolutely can do it all.

Like he really, he's got a great pocket presence, you know, he can extend plays when he needs to, you know, obviously he's a very capable runner, uh, as he's shown throughout his career, if he needs to do that.

But, um, you know, I, I do think that he's got a wide variety of things that he can do, you know, really well.

As utilizing the guys that are around him, I think it's, uh, it really is a good, a good match.

When, when you look at your, your defense and, and what you got coming back and also what you're looking forward to this, this season, who, who's standing out on defense for you guys?

Well, you know, uh, we're excited because you're going into the 2nd year with, uh, you know, Tony White, our, our defensive coordinator, you know, expecting a big, a, a big jump.

You know, there's some good things that we did last year that we, that we wanted to see, you know, in year one, but, you know, obviously high expectations going into.

In the year two, with that.

But, you know, as I mentioned, that defensive line group, I think we've got, you know, a very talented group in the secondary, uh, some guys that have some, some great playmaking ability.

I really love the continued development and, you know, some of the newcomers that joined the linebacker group.

I mean, this is a defense that can throw a lot of different looks.

We're going to be very aggressive in what we do, but, uh, you're expecting big things.

I mean, Tony's system is, is definitely, you know, a big change from where you were a couple of years ago.

Did, did, does it just take time?

It does.

And I mean, you know, uh, you know, change is, is, is sometimes, you, you're, challenging as you're going through it, but, you know, as you see, and that's why I mentioned that defensive line earlier because, you know, those are the guys that, you know, as you went through spring, as you see just, you know, the confidence in, in not just, you know, what to do, but also how they're doing it.

And it's, it's, that's what I've really enjoyed watching, you know, we have 4 of our top 6 defensive linemen coming back.

Uh, you added some really, uh, really good, uh, newcomers.

Into the mix, uh, you know, with that, within that group.

And so you, you feel just the, the understanding of some of the finer details that we've been able to, to take that next step on.

I, I think that's what builds the confidence and, and overall helps the execution.

How, how have you changed as, as a head coach these last couple of years?

Uh, you know, it's, you, you learn from every experience, you continue to grow.

I mean, you know, obviously, uh, the values and beliefs of who, who we are, what we want it to look like, you know, I know, I know what it takes, you know, we've been a part of.

Uh, you know, won ACC championship, won 19 games in a row, you know, we've, we've been among the, the, the elite of college football, uh, but then we've also faced some, some extreme disappointments.

And, you know, as you go through that process, uh, you know, college football is, is changing and it's a, it's an ever, uh, it's an ever-growing profession, and that's, that's some of the things I've just tried to stay focused on, and make sure we're investing in the players, make sure we're investing into the, the growth development of our staff and, and pushing and working to uphold that standard, Every aspect because, you know, as I mentioned, I mean, the margins for victory or defeat are very, are very small, and you know, we've we've done some, some good things to push and now it's time to go take that next step to get back to where we all want to be.

I mean there are certainly standards there in Tallahassee and obviously not meeting maybe the last couple of years.

How do you deal with that in terms of the messaging with your players and trying to kind of block out some of the noise externally?

Yeah, I mean, it's still about pouring into them and, you know, being present in the moment, be.

The willingness to be the example of what it needs to look like, what it needs to be.

Um, you know, if you get, get consumed by everything on the outside, you miss out on the most important thing that's on the inside.

And so, um, you know, I, I, I really love this team.

I love the group that we have.

I'm, I'm excited about, you know, the potential that we , uh, of what we can do, but, you know, I, I don't want to be, you know, I say distracted by, you know, just focusing all our attention on what's outside of our doors and then making sure we're pouring into the guys that are, uh, that we, We get to do it with every day and, and just, you know, the, the expectation of our best to show up in all things that we do.

If we're talking here, you know, come December, ACC championship game, what, what, what's it going to take for you guys to get back to, to Charlotte here?

No, I mean, we just, we got to go, you know, play Florida State football, and, uh, this is a team that is capable.

Uh, I've got high expectations, you know, a lot of belief in what we can do.

And, you know, right now it's just, uh, you take, you truly have to take it one step at a time, and, uh, you know, you can go.

So, uh, the year, you know, in 23 when we won it, and you know, it was, it was a 19-game stretch, and it was one, literally one step, one game at a time, you know, some good moments in those games, some tough moments, and opportunities to be able to respond throughout them, and, uh, you, you grow, you grow in your confidence through the work.

And so I'm excited to watch this team grow through the, through the work they put in up to this point, but also as we get into the season.

Well, we're certainly excited to see that, uh, Mike Norvell here joining us at ACC Media Days with Sports Illustrated.