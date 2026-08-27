Geno Smith Is Finally Giving the Jets Stability at QB

Got 5 takeaways from Jazz camp.

Takeaway number 1, Geno Smith is back, and they're really excited about what he's gonna be able to do in stabilizing the position for them.

Um, they feel good about his fit in Frank Reich's offense, and this is somebody that Aaron Glenn knows pretty well.

Aaron Glenn was here as a scout actually over a decade ago, um, when Geno Smith was a young player here.

He's gotten to know Geno really well over the years.

He's seen the maturation happen.

Um, he thinks his his story can be a, a great asset for the younger players in the team, and he can still really play.

And so, um, they feel like they've stabilized the position here in a way.

That it hasn't been over the last few years.

Takeaway number 2, if you wanna see how this is becoming Aaron Glenn's team and, and really on the defensive side of the ball, where the mark of an Aaron Glenn defense is starting to come into shape, um, you're seeing it down the middle of the defense.

They've got DeAndre Sweat, who's coming over from Tennessee, and he's been really good in the time he's been here.

He had some growing up to do, of course, but he's wildly talented.

They have Demario Davis, who was with Aaron Glenn.

In New Orleans, um, and as a battleship commander at middle linebacker, and then they've got Minka Fitzpatrick, who's been a captain for multiple teams, multiple franchises at safety.

So, the infrastructure of the middle of the defense, they feel really good about where that is, and that's gonna allow Aaron Glenn to build the defense in a different way than they were able to in his first year here.

Takeaway number 3.

The offensive line, um, which they've poured a ton of resources into the last few years, is in a very good place.

Now, Ola Fushanu has settled in as the, as the starting left tackle.

Armand Membu looks like he's got a chance to ascend to the top of the league in his position.

At right tackle.

And then on the inside, Dylan Pham comes in as the one new starter, but they bring back Josh Myers, they bring back Joe Titman.

So you look across the board, the same way again to go back to Aaron Glenn's time in Detroit, the foundation was built through a solid offensive line that came up together.

You're starting to see.

That takes shape here in New York.

Uh, takeaway number 4, the best skilled players on the roster have looked like it through camp.

So, Garrett Wilson looks like a true number 1 in Frank Reich's offense, a stable stabilization of the quarterback position should help him.

Bruce Hall has really looked like the kind of guy, again, who can make something out of nothing, um, on top of being a really solid runner when it's blocked up for him.

So, you know, those two guys, we know what they are.

There are a couple of other guys that they believe will be able to take the group as a whole, the skill group as a whole, to another level.

One is AD Mitchell, who, you know, again, another guy who has some growing up to do, but has a ton of talent and has really responded.

Frank Reich has some background with some guys from Indianapolis that encouraged, you know, him to, to, to push AD Mitchell in certain ways because they had had him there um with the Colts.

You know, and then Mason Taylor at tight end, Kenyon Siddiq has been down.

So, Mason Taylor's got more opportunities in the passing game, and Taylor's taking advantage of every one of them.

Um, 2nd-year player, 2nd-round pick, Jason Taylor's son, they've challenged him to become more of a downfield weapon.

He's done that.

So, adding guys like Taylor and Mitchell at another level to the mix with Wilson and Hall could make a huge difference for the Jets.

Finally, Uh, takeaway number 5, I think the biggest thing that they're going to be looking for as they start the season is for the mentality that Aaron Glenn's been looking for to take hold.

And along those lines, Jarvis Brownlee, the nickel is the guy to watch.

With D'Angelo Pons banged up through training camp, Brownlee's really taking advantage of the opportunity.

And become a leader, a tone setter for the secondary, and in the post-Sau Gardner world, that corner group has been really competitive and fighting for starting positions.

This scrappy, tough mentality.

Again, it goes back to Detroit, New Orleans, who Aaron Glenn was as a player.

You're starting to see it reflected in the roster and in particular, at the position Aaron Glenn happened to play.