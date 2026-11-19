All right.

Welcome to the show.

Others receiving votes.

I'm Pat 40 joined again by my friend and colleague, Gene Wojakowski, and uh, This was originally going to just be a usual football intensive show, but The circus in Baton Rouge continues on, and so we're gonna start with LSU versus the SEC, the ongoing saga, the, the, it's been a really like a, an entire fall season of it.

We started back in August or possibly even before that, cause I remember asking Greg Sankey about RJ Luis, the LSU basketball player in May at SEC, uh, spring meeting.