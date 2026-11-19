Should the SEC Boycott LSU? CFP Committee Loves Alabama!
Nov 19, 2026 · 1:10:14
Pat Forde and Gene Wojciechowski preview all of the top games and storylines for Week 12 of the college football schedule.
Transcript
All right.
Welcome to the show.
Others receiving votes.
I'm Pat 40 joined again by my friend and colleague, Gene Wojakowski, and uh, This was originally going to just be a usual football intensive show, but The circus in Baton Rouge continues on, and so we're gonna start with LSU versus the SEC, the ongoing saga, the, the, it's been a really like a, an entire fall season of it.
We started back in August or possibly even before that, cause I remember asking Greg Sankey about RJ Luis, the LSU basketball player in May at SEC, uh, spring meeting.
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