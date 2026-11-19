Embiid Finds His Groove | The Story with Rachel Nichols
Nov 19, 2026 · 9:26
On today’s episode of The Story, Rachel Nichols breaks down Joel Embiid’s resurgence and what it means for the Sixers, the surprising Raiders and Browns primetime matchup, and the PGA Tour’s controversial stance on returning LIV golfers.
Transcript
The Sixers are rolling and Joel Embiid is finding his groove right on cue.
Welcome to the story.
I'm Rachel Nichols.
Let's start this morning in the NBA with the Sixers, who will already go into their game tonight with a 12-3 record and they're ranked first in the East, and yet somehow they are getting even more dangerous.
You see, Philadelphia built most of their stellar record while Joel Embiid was playing some of the worst basketball of his career.
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