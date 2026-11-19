The Sixers are rolling and Joel Embiid is finding his groove right on cue.

Welcome to the story.

I'm Rachel Nichols.

Let's start this morning in the NBA with the Sixers, who will already go into their game tonight with a 12-3 record and they're ranked first in the East, and yet somehow they are getting even more dangerous.

You see, Philadelphia built most of their stellar record while Joel Embiid was playing some of the worst basketball of his career.