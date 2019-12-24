The college football postseason is underway, and the main event will take place later this month when the top four teams in the country play in the College Football Playoff semifinals for a chance to reach the national championship.

The semifinals will be played on Dec. 28, beginning with No. 1 LSU and Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow taking on No. 4 Oklahoma in the Peach Bowl. Meanwhile, No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Clemson will clash in the Fiesta Bowl.

Here's what you need to know about this year's semifinals.

HOW TO WATCH:

Peach Bowl – LSU vs. Oklahoma:

Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta

Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Fiesta Bowl – Ohio State vs. Clemson:

Where: State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: WatchESPN

LSU could be missing a key player in the Peach Bowl after running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire suffered a hamstring injury at practice on Dec. 18. Coach Ed Orgeron said the team is treating it "day-by-day" and there is a chance he can play against the Sooners.

Oklahoma also took a huge hit with defensive end Ronnie Perkins, running back Rhamondre Stevenson and wide receiver Trejan Bridges suspended for the game. Perkins, a sophomore, is the Sooners' best pass rusher with 38 tackles—13.5 for loss—and six sacks in 12 games.

The Fiesta Bowl will mark Ohio State and Clemson's second meeting in the CFP semifinals. In 2016, the Tigers shutout the Buckeyes 31–0 before going on to win the national title.

Heisman finalists Justin Fields and Chase Young will lead Ohio State in the Fiesta Bowl. Fields sprained his MCL late in the season against Penn State but played with a brace on his knee to beat Michigan and then Wisconsin in the Big Ten championship game. Despite concerns over his decreased mobility in those games, coach Ryan Day predicts Fields will be "100%" for the semifinal.

Last year, Clemson crushed Notre Dame in the Cotton Bowl before beating Alabama for the national championship. Will the Tigers win back-to-back titles?

The winners of the CFP semifinals will play in the national championship on Jan. 13, 2020. Kickoff is slated for 8 p.m. ET at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.