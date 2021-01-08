Alabama Headlines College Football Awards, Takes Home Seven

One of the most chaotic college football seasons comes to an end next week, with powerhouses Ohio State and Alabama facing off in the national title game on Monday, Jan. 11.

While the 2020 season was filled with COVID-19 outbreaks, subsequent postponements and cancellations, abbreviated schedules and opt-outs, there were plenty of memorable moments and players that showcased their talents this year.

The Home Depot College Football Awards celebrated these individuals on Thursday night with Alabama headlining the award winners, taking home seven individual awards.

Here is a breakdown of each winner for the main awards.