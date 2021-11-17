Skip to main content
November 17, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAF
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Late-Rising OL Recruit McCoy to Push Recruitment to Traditional Signing Day
Publish date:

Late-Rising OL Recruit McCoy to Push Recruitment to Traditional Signing Day

Coveted Floridian won't be signing during the early window in December
Author:

Brian Smith

Coveted Floridian won't be signing during the early window in December

Tuesday was another reminder of the speed of the college football coaching carousel. Before most of the American world went to work, Virginia Tech had announced plans to move on from head coach Justin Fuente

The Hokies are the seventh Power 5 job to open during the 2021 season, a number expected to likely double or even triple by the time the College Football Playoff concludes in January. 

It means the future of every roster has a decision to make. Jump in early come December, when most of college football recruiting wraps up, or let all of the dust settle and sign with a program the first Wednesday in February?

Matthew McCoy will opt for the latter. 

The St. John's (Fla.) Creekside offensive tackle talent, in his first year buying into the position after time at tight end earlier in his career, has picked up scores of scholarship offers during the 2021 season. Double-digit tenders came in during a two-week period as the senior film at the position was released. 

McCoy has tried to take as many trips as possible between new offers and programs jockeying for visiting position, so more time is needed to make sure the critical decision is met with depth. 

"Going to deal with the recruiting process more after the season, things like that," McCoy told Fan Nation's Brian Smith. "So, I’m just kind of leaving that there. You know, I’ll have enough time to figure it out.”

SI Recommends

Florida has had the semi-local recruit on campus several times this fall for unofficial visits and Ole Miss, another SEC offer he brought in, did so for the first official visit of the process for the senior. 

The two shot to the top of his list after that point, though the carousel has already made an impact with each option in the weeks since. Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin and Jeff Lebby are mentioned for several open coaching jobs and Florida has already been transitional as offensive line coach, and the primary contact for the rising-recruit and UF, John Hevesy has been fired.

“Yeah, now that Coach Hevesy is gone, it was mainly him and (Head) Coach (Dan) Mullen," he said. "But pretty much, Coach (Charlie) Skalaski (Director of Player Personnel), and Coach Mullen. That’s it so far."

This week, he told Sports Illustrated nothing has changed at the top. The race is far from over, though. 

December and January will provide more in-person evaluation opportunities for the 6'6", 275-pound prospect. Miami gets the next official visit the weekend of December 3 and Florida gets the same opportunity the following week. Maryland has become a player in the race and looks in line for a January visit. 

A fifth and final official visit is still to be determined. Other programs, or for that matter coaches who have built a relationship with McCoy who move on to other roles, may have a late shot to sneak into the picture. I

The dust settling is part of the reason one of Florida's hottest recruits won't end the recruiting process until he has to. 

“Yeah, probably in February," McCoy re-emphasized. "I gotta take my visits and stuff.”

YOU MAY LIKE

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson
NBA

Pelicans' Zion Williamson Cleared to Participate in Contact Drills

His availability for full team workouts will be decided by more medical imaging set to take place on Nov. 24.

cfp-logo-lessons.jpg
College Football

CFP Rankings Idle at the Top, Wake Into Top 10

The third College Football Playoff rankings of the season have been released with the Georgia Bulldogs remaining at No. 1.

paolo banchero
College Basketball

Duke's Paolo Banchero in Starting Lineup Following Arrest

Banchero was charged with aiding and abetting DWI after he and teammate Michael Savarino were arrested early Sunday morning.

gabe kapler
MLB

Kapler, Cash Named MLB Managers of the Year

Kapler led the Giants to their best regular season record ever, while Cash becomes the first back-to-back winner of the award in the American League.

Walker Zimmerman and the USMNT draw Jamaica
Soccer

USMNT Escapes Jamaica With Draw After Late Disallowed Goal

Fresh off beating Mexico, the U.S. benefitted from a late officiating decision to take another point in World Cup qualifying.

Penguins logo on a jersey.
NHL

Report: Red Sox Owners Nearing Deal to Buy Penguins

Fenway Sports Group, which owns the Boston Red Sox, Liverpool and Roush Fenway Racing, will reportedly branch out to the NHL.

olympic rings
Sports

IOC Gives Advice on Transgender Athletes Rules

The International Olympic Committee urged sports to shift focus from testosterone levels, and called for evidence of whether or not competitive advantages actually exist.

Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) is fouled by New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes (10) during the first half at Capital One Arena.
Podcasts

The Crossover: Wizards Look Legit & Questions About The Cavs

Ben Simmons holdout, Washington's early success, potential Cleveland trades and where is John Wall? Plus much more.