2022 Men’s Conference Tournament Brackets, Schedules

We’re nearly a full week into March, but the real madness has only just begun. A handful of men’s basketball conference tournaments have already tipped off, but they’ll begin en masse next week with all of the power six leagues in action (plus plenty of others getting underway).

With automatic bids to the NCAA tournament up for grabs, it will be must-see TV all week long. See the full brackets and schedules for every conference tournament and keep tabs as teams punch their tickets to the Big Dance.

Check out the tournament schedule for each major conference below:



Tickets punched:

Big South: Longwood

Longwood Ohio Valley Conference: Murray State

Murray State Missouri Valley Conference: Loyola Chicago

Conference tournament brackets

ACC

Duke won the ACC regular season title, and last won the ACC tournament in 2019. Georgia Tech is the defending ACC tournament champion, after winning last year’s event as the No. 4 seed.

Click here for the full ACC schedule.

Big 12

Baylor and Kansas shared the Big 12 regular season championship, though the Jayhawks are the tournament’s No. 1 seed. Kansas last won the Big 12 tournament in 2018, while the Bears have never won it.

Click here for the full Big 12 schedule.

Big East

Georgetown went on an underdog run for the ages by winning last year’s Big East tournament as the No. 8 seed. Providence is the league’s regular-season champion, looking for its first tournament title since 2014.

Click here for the full Big East tournament schedule.

Big Ten

After a wild final day of regular season games, Wisconsin and Illinois split the Big Ten regular season championship. The Illini claimed the tournament’s No. 1 seed and will seek a second straight title after winning the event in 2021.

Click here for the full Big Ten tournament schedule:

Pac-12

Arizona enters as the No. 1 seed, and has won 12 of its last 13 games. Oregon State pulled off a Cinderella run in last year’s tournament, winning it all as the No. 5 seed before advancing all the way to the Elite Eight in the NCAA tourney.

Click here for the full Pac-12 tournament schedule:

SEC

Auburn won the SEC regular season championship and is looking for its third SEC tournament title in program history. Kentucky has won the tournament 31 times.

Click here for the full SEC tournament schedule:

ASUN

Click here for the full ASUN tournament schedule:

America East

Click here for the full America East tournament schedule:

American Athletic

Click here for the full American Athletic tournament schedule:

Atlantic 10

Click here for the full Atlantic 10 tournament schedule:

Big Sky

Click here for the full Big Sky tournament schedule:

Big West

Click here for the full Big West tournament schedule:

Colonial Athletic Association

Click here for the full Colonial Athletic Association tournament schedule:

Conference USA

Click here for the full Conference USA tournament schedule:

Horizon League

Click here for the full Horizon League tournament schedule:

Ivy League

Click here for the full Ivy League tournament schedule:

MAAC

Click here for the full MAAC tournament schedule:

MAC

Click here for the full MAC tournament schedule:

MEAC

Click here for the full MEAC tournament schedule:

Mountain West

Click here for the full Mountain West tournament schedule:

Northeast

Click here for the full Northeast tournament schedule:

Patriot League

Click here for the full Patriot League tournament schedule:

Southern

Click here for the full Southern tournament schedule:

Southland

Click here for the full Southland tournament schedule:

Southwestern Athletic

Click here for the full Southwestern Athletic tournament schedule:

Summit League

Click here for the full Summit League tournament schedule:

Sun Belt

Click here for the full Sun Belt tournament schedule:

WCC

Click here for the full WCC tournament schedule:

WAC

Click here for the full WAC tournament schedule:

More College Basketball Coverage: