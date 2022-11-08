Tom Izzo Praises Mel Tucker’s Handling of Michigan State Tunnel Incident

Following a season-opening win over Northern Arizona, Michigan State mbasketball coach Tom Izzo addressed the altercations that took place in the tunnel at the Big House after the Spartans’ football game at Michigan on Oct. 29.

Izzo started on the subject by speaking about his pride in seeing the football program beat No. 16 Illinois on the road Saturday, despite being without eight players who were suspended for their involvement in the incidents the week before. In particular, he praised the decisive action taken by football coach Mel Tucker to punish the players who were seen kicking and punching Michigan football players Ja’Den McBurrows and Gemon Green.

“That football game for me was one of the joys of the last couple years, even though we had a better year last year, because I love seeing somebody that’s been through adversity [persevere],” Izzo said, per Spartan Nation. “I think Mel did what he was supposed to do. He reprimanded the guys that didn’t do their job right, but there’s other people who should be reprimanded for not doing their job right.”

Michigan State announced suspensions for Malcolm Jones, Justin White, Jacoby Windham, Brandon Wright, Tank Brown, Khary Crump, Angelo Grose and Zion Young after conducting a review of the incidents in the tunnel. Tucker also issued a statement condemning the fight the Sunday morning after the game, apologizing to both schools, the Big Ten and fans of both programs for the “unacceptable” actions.

Izzo continued to commend Tucker for his leadership throughout the fallout of the weekend, but then said that he had “problems” with the way that the school had been painted in the aftermath of the events.

“The decisions that [Tucker] made on the players was awesome. There’s not an excuse in the world why players would act like that. But I have some problems with some other things,” Izzo said.

“I’ve got a saying here—what starts bad, ends bad. If it starts good, it wouldn’t have ended bad. That’s my stickup for Mel and our program. I get tired of Michigan State always looking like the bad guy. There’s been other bad guys.”

The incidents continue to have lasting implications over a week after they took place as the Big Ten and the University of Michigan Police Department have since launched investigations. Green, who allegedly was hit with a helmet during the altercation, has decided to press charges.

