Lee Corso Misses Third Straight ‘College Gameday’ Show

For the third straight week, Lee Corso was off of College Gameday.

Host Rece Davis gave an update on the health of the renowned analyst at the beginning of Saturday’s show in Austin, echoing what he’s said in recent weeks about the crew hoping to get the 87-year-old back on set soon.

“Lee Corso still recuperating,” Davis said. “We hope that he’s continuing to recover and hope that he’ll be back with us really soon.”

Saturday marked the the third consecutive show that Corso has missed, after he did not travel to Jackson State two weeks ago or Georgia last weekend. ESPN issued a brief update prior to the Jackson State trip, saying at the time that Corso was “in good spirits” and hoping to re-join his peers on the road “soon.”

Corso already missed two straight weeks earlier in the season with an unidentified health issue. He returned to the show momentarily on October 15 at Tennessee and gave a small insight into his trip to the hospital earlier in the season.

“I tell ya, I had a hell of a scare,” he said. “I was real worried because I went to the hospital but I was there and a nurse said ’No wonder you’re here. You said bad things about Clemson last week. That’s why you’re in the hospital.”

“So I’m not saying another bad thing about Clemson ever again.”

With Corso continuing to recover, Davis, Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee and Kirk Herbstreit returned to Austin for the second time this season on Saturday. No. 18 Texas will enter the game against No. 4 TCU as the favorites, making for an intriguing matchup out of the Big 12.

Kickoff between the Longhorns and the Horned Frogs is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.

More CFB Coverage: