Crimson Tide Roll Call: May 3, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is ... National Lumpy Rug Day

Check out and subscribe for free to our:

• Newsletter on Twitter

• YouTube channel

There's also the BamaCentral Forums.

Facebook: @AlabamaonSI

BamaCentral Headlines

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

No events scheduled.

Crimson Tide Results

No events scheduled.

Countdown to the Crimson Tide's Season Opener:

123 days

May 3, 1938: Johnny Roberts was elected President of the A-Club for the 1938-39 school year, succeeding Jim Ryba. Lew Bostick became vice-president. Also, in campus news, Sandy Sanford, football and track ace, was chosen as the University's Man of the Year by the Crimson White. Sanford, who kicked game-winning field goals against Tulane and Vanderbilt also starred as a sprinter on the track team.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

“Vindication isn’t mine, it’s Alabama’s. As the only voter in the AP Top 25 poll who picked the Crimson Tide No. 1 every week, I took my share of flak from around the country, but that’s part of the game. I stuck with the kids from Alabama because they gave me no choice. How do you bail out on a team that refused to lose?” —Former Tucson Citizen sports columnist Corky Simpson on the 1992 Crimson Tide.

We'll leave you with this...