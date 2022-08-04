Bama in the NFL: Could Cam Robinson Lead Jacksonville to a Winning Season?

Since 2010, the Jacksonville Jaguars have been one of the worst franchises in the National Football League. Their only winning season of that decade came in 2017, the year they almost made the Super Bowl.

That season, the Jaguars were known for their star-studded defense containing six Pro Bowlers, including cornerback Jalen Ramsey and offseason acquisition defensive lineman Calais Cambell. However, one new player on the offensive line gave Jacksonville's offense more time on the field, letting the defense reenergize.

That player was former Alabama left tackle Cam Robinson.

Selected with the 34th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, the Crimson Tide product led the Jaguars offensive line as a rookie. he started in 15 games, playing 890 snaps and only allowed two sacks. Robinson's efforts earned him a spot on the 2017 All-Rookie Team.

Jacksonville had allowed the 14th-least amount of sacks (34) in 2016. That isn't bad, but the following season, Robinson and company allowed the third-least amount of sacks (24).

Unfortunately, the Jaguars 2017 season was a one-year wonder as they have yet to eclipse anything close to a winning season since. Jacksonville's roster has moved around a lot since that miraculous season, but Robinson is one of the only ones that's still there.

Robinson's stats then took a dip and the following season he tore his ACL after just two weeks into the regular season.

He's started in nearly every game since then, but was credited with yielding eight sacks in 2018, and five the following season.

The 26-year-old started to look like his old self again last season as he allowed just one sack in 856 snaps.

During the 2016-17 offseason, the NFL community just assumed the Jaguars would have another season near the bottom of the league. However, a simple addition on the offensive line gave them a spark.

Throughout the 2022 offseason, Jacksonville has rebuilt the roster, coaching staff and front office.

On March 14, the Jaguars signed Washington right guard Brandon Scherff. The five-time Pro Bowler (one-time All-Pro) might be another offensive line addition to bring the Jaguars that 2017 spark.

After all of these changes, Jacksonville's success could come down to how Robinson plays. If he performs similar to his All-Rookie and 2021 seasons, the Jaguars might shock the world again.

The Jaguars open up the NFL preseason at the 2022 Hall of Fame Game against the Las Vegas Raiders tonight at 7 p.m., CT.

This is the fifteenth story in a team-by-team series highlighting Alabama players in the NFL.

