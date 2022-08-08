Bama in the NFL: J.K. Scott's New Home as a Charger

On March 21, the Los Angeles Chargers traded for Jacksonville Jaguars punter J.K. Scott. Selected with the 172nd overall pick by the Green Bay Packers back in 2018, the former Alabama standout was the Packers' starting punter during his first three seasons.

With the Crimson Tide, Scott was a two-time All-SEC First Team member (2014, 2016), a Second Team member (2017) as well as a two-time CFP National Champion (2015, 2017). He was also a two-time finalist for the Ray Guy award as the nation's best collegiate punter during his freshman and senior seasons.

Of all 32 teams, it would be tough to find a team that wants to make the playoffs in 2022 than the Chargers. Last season, the Chargers lost to the Las Vegas Raiders on a game-winning field goal in overtime to cap off a disappointing year. Each team had an equal 9-7 record heading into the game, but the winner of the game would clinch the final playoff spot.

In the offseason, the Chargers traded for six-time Pro Bowl pass-rusher Khalil Mack and signed Pro Bowl cornerback J.C. Jackson in free agency. Scott's primary role is to give Mack, Jackson, Joey Bosa, Derwin James and the rest of the bolting defense a chance to pin their opponent as far from the end zone as possible.

Scott's new offense will likely let him stay on the sideline for most of each game. The Chargers offense led the league in fourth downs conversions with 22. Quarterback Justin Herbert and company had the fifth-highest third down conversion percentage (45.2 percent) as well.

Since entering the NFL, Scott has been an average to below average punter. His 44.5 average yards per punt is in the bottom half of the league. Although it is difficult, he has yet to punt the ball more than 70 yards.

Scott accomplished that feat his freshman season at Alabama. At just 26-years-old, the young punter still has time to increase his yards per punt and career long numbers. The Chargers electric offense will likely give him less time on the field, but more practice reps on the sideline might be all he needs.

Chargers head coach Brandon Staley has taken notice of his new punter during training camp.

“I think the hang [time] is one of his strengths,” Staley said. “He can really get it up in the air, which certainly is going to help your coverage system. He can also locate it in different places. He’s off to a good start.”

The Chargers open up the regular season against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sept. 11.

This is the sixteenth story in a team-by-team series highlighting Alabama players in the NFL.

